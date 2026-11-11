“A hospital-centered global innovation cluster”... Seoul National University Bundang Hospital unveils new vision on the 10th anniversary of its Healthcare Innovation Park

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Seoul National University Bundang Hospital (President Jeon Yeong-tae) held the “2026 Joint Symposium on Research-Oriented Hospitals for the Public” with Seoul National University Hospital at the Healthcare Innovation Park on the 10th, and unveiled a new vision for the park, which is marking its 10th anniversary: “A hospital-centered global innovation cluster leading the national biohealth innovation ecosystem.”

Researchers and officials from major institutions, including Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Seoul National University College of Medicine, and Seoul Metropolitan Government Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center, took part in the symposium, jointly hosted by the two hospitals. They shared research achievements accumulated at their respective institutions and explored ways to cooperate to expand joint research.

The event featured a ceremony marking the Healthcare Innovation Park’s 10th anniversary, a commemorative lecture, and presentations on major research achievements. The anniversary ceremony also included the unveiling of the park’s vision.

Since opening in 2016 as Korea’s first hospital-centered bio-cluster, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital’s Healthcare Innovation Park has expanded its research and clinical infrastructure in stages. In 2019, it completed the Ji Seok-yeong Biomedical Research Institute, establishing a research foundation linking basic research with preclinical and clinical research. It later expanded its education and research support by opening a Simulation Center, a Clinical Trial Center, and a Challenge Center in succession. This has enabled it to support the entire research and development process in one place, from generating ideas through commercialization.

In recognition of its research capabilities, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital was certified by the Ministry of Health and Welfare in 2025 as part of the first cohort of research-oriented hospitals. Thirty biohealthcare companies are currently based at the Healthcare Innovation Park, collaborating with the hospital and research institutions in the same space, and the cumulative number of patents has reached 2,000.

The new vision, “A hospital-centered global innovation cluster leading the national biohealth innovation ecosystem,” sets out to expand links among industry, academia, research institutions, and hospitals, drawing on the research foundation built as a research-oriented hospital and the collaborative environment at the Healthcare Innovation Park. The goal is to turn research achievements into advances in clinical practice and industry, bringing future medical innovations that people can experience firsthand.

At the commemorative lecture that followed, Choi Byeong-yun, head of Research Planning at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, presented the park’s major achievements and future development plans under the theme “A Decade of the Healthcare Innovation Park: Its Journey and the Future Ahead.” Park Jeong-hwan, director of the Medical AI and Data Policy Division at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, shared the government’s policy direction under the theme “Healthcare Data Policy in the Age of AI” and stressed the need to connect research and industry.

In the final session, researchers from participating institutions presented major research achievements. Topics ranged from the current state and challenges of medical research at Seoul National University College of Medicine to clinical development of cell therapies, an advanced treatment platform for pancreatic cancer, and AI-based strategies for dementia prevention, showcasing research from basic science through clinical application. The institutions plan to build on the symposium by linking their research capabilities and infrastructure and further expanding joint research.

“The Healthcare Innovation Park is embarking on a new leap forward, building on the achievements of the past 10 years,” Seoul National University Bundang Hospital President Jeon Yeong-tae said. “As a hub leading biohealth innovation in Korea, we will do our utmost to ensure that outstanding research achievements lead to changes in clinical practice and improvements in public health.”

“Our new vision expresses our determination to build on the cooperation we have developed and move toward a global innovation cluster where research, industry, and clinical practice are connected around the hospital,” said Kim Chae-Yong, head of the Institute of Biomedical Research at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital. “The Healthcare Innovation Park will provide a strong foundation for the inter-institutional collaboration strengthened at this symposium to lead to new joint research and medical innovation.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Attendees at the “Joint Symposium on Research-Oriented Hospitals for the Public and Healthcare Innovation Park 10th Anniversary Ceremony” pose for a commemorative photo.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.