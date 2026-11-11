“I want to cut back on drinking, but I keep failing”... Suspect alcohol use disorder, not a lack of willpower

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[Jang Jong-ho, reporter for Sportschosun] As the year-end approaches, gatherings and work dinners become more frequent. If you try to cut back on or quit drinking but can’t stick to it and repeatedly fail, you should suspect alcohol use disorder (AUD) rather than dismissing it as simply a matter of willpower. With AUD, the key issue is not how much a person drinks, but their ability to control their drinking. Early intervention through a specialized clinic and multidisciplinary care, along with ongoing treatment, is essential.

Alcohol use disorder is a condition in which a person has difficulty controlling their drinking and continues to drink despite problems with their health or daily life caused by alcohol. It is commonly called “alcoholism,” but the medical term is alcohol use disorder. What matters is not simply how much a person drinks, but whether they can control their drinking and how it affects their daily life.

Typical symptoms include drinking more than intended or repeatedly failing in attempts to cut back. A person may develop strong cravings and continue drinking even when problems arise at home or at work. Withdrawal symptoms, such as trembling hands or anxiety when not drinking, may also occur. These problems result from a combination of factors, including genetics, the drinking environment and stress. Repeated drinking can alter the brain’s reward system and its ability to regulate behavior, making it even harder to suppress the urge to drink.

Diagnosis is based on a comprehensive assessment of drinking habits and physical, mental and social problems. The Korean version of the Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test (AUDIT-K) can be used as a common screening tool. Under the American Psychiatric Association’s (APA) Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), AUD can be diagnosed when a person meets at least two of 11 criteria over the past 12 months, including failed attempts to control drinking, strong cravings, disruption of daily life and withdrawal symptoms. Severity is classified according to the number of criteria met: mild (2–3), moderate (4–5) or severe (6 or more). If left untreated, the condition can increase the risk of liver disease, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and various cancers, and may also be accompanied by mental health problems such as sleep disorders, depression and anxiety.

Treatment may include counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy and medication. Seeking care at a clinic specializing in AUD is also a good option. Because drinking problems are closely connected to physical and mental health, collaboration among different medical specialties is important when needed. Family medicine specialists can assess overall health and chronic conditions, while working with psychiatrists to treat alcohol dependence and co-occurring problems such as depression and anxiety. If liver damage is suspected, collaboration with gastroenterologists can help manage complications as well.

However, people who have been drinking heavily for a long time should be cautious about quitting abruptly. If physical dependence has developed, withdrawal symptoms such as trembling hands, anxiety and cold sweats may occur. In severe cases, withdrawal can progress to delirium tremens, which may involve seizures or confusion. This is a medical emergency that can be life-threatening, so people who have drunk heavily for a long time or previously experienced severe withdrawal symptoms should seek medical help to quit safely rather than trying to stop on their own.

Professor Lee Jong-seong of the Department of Family Medicine at Korea University Anam Hospital emphasized, “Alcohol use disorder is not simply a matter of drinking too much; it is a condition in which a person’s ability to control their drinking declines, leading to problems with their health and daily life. If repeated attempts to cut back on drinking fail, it is important to seek professional care rather than trying to resolve the problem through willpower alone.”

He added, “Alcohol use disorder can improve with appropriate treatment and ongoing management. It is important to assess a patient’s physical and mental health as well as their drinking habits, and, when necessary, to work with relevant medical specialties to continue treatment tailored to the individual. This can support recovery.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Jong-seong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.