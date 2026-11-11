Initial statin–ezetimibe combination therapy reaches LDL cholesterol targets twice as fast

Initial combination therapy with a statin and ezetimibe lowered LDL cholesterol faster than statin monotherapy, and this effect was maintained for three years in both the intensive-target and conventional-target groups.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large clinical study has found that patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who receive a statin and ezetimibe together from the start of treatment reach their target LDL cholesterol levels at least twice as quickly as those who start with statin monotherapy.

A research team led by Kim Byeong-geuk and Lee Sang-hyeop, professors in the Department of Cardiology at Severance Hospital, said that among patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, initial combination therapy—using a statin and ezetimibe together from the outset—dramatically increases the rate of achieving LDL cholesterol targets compared with statin monotherapy, while maintaining comparable clinical outcomes and safety. The findings were presented as a Late-Breaking Clinical Trial at the American Heart Association (AHA) conference and published at the same time in Circulation (impact factor 41.3), a leading cardiovascular journal.

In patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, lowering LDL cholesterol is a key treatment goal for reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications, including heart attack and stroke, and death. The standard approach has been to start with a statin and, if cholesterol levels are not adequately controlled, sequentially add non-statin drugs such as ezetimibe, which inhibits cholesterol absorption in the intestine.

As intensive treatment strategies to lower LDL cholesterol more aggressively have recently gained emphasis, particularly for high-risk patients, the research team conducted a clinical trial to establish the benefits of using both drugs together from the start of treatment. Previously, through the Ez-PAVE study, the team confirmed the efficacy and safety of an intensive treatment strategy to lower LDL cholesterol to below 55 mg/dL and reported the findings in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

From January 2021 to July 2022, 3,048 patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were randomly assigned at 17 hospitals in South Korea. Patients were first divided into an intensive-target group with an LDL cholesterol target of below 55 mg/dL and a conventional-target group with a target of below 70 mg/dL. They were then assigned either to an initial combination therapy group, taking a statin and ezetimibe together from the start of treatment, or to a monotherapy group starting with a statin alone, and the groups were compared.

The analysis found that initial combination therapy was highly effective in helping patients reach their LDL cholesterol targets quickly. In particular, among the intensive-target group, whose LDL cholesterol target was below 55 mg/dL, 44.3% of patients in the initial combination therapy group reached the target after one month of treatment, at least twice the rate in the monotherapy group (18.3%). This difference persisted over the long term: the combination therapy group had higher achievement rates at both one year (55.7% vs. 30.0% for monotherapy) and three years (69.4% vs. 52.2%).

The superiority of combination therapy was also confirmed in the conventional-target group, whose target was below 70 mg/dL. After one month of treatment, the target achievement rate was 71.6% in the combination therapy group and 47.1% in the monotherapy group. The difference remained significant at three years, when the rates were 73.2% and 63.1%, respectively. The median LDL cholesterol levels measured over the three years were also lower in the combination therapy group: 53 mg/dL versus 62 mg/dL in the intensive-target group, and 63 mg/dL versus 70 mg/dL in the conventional-target group.

A substantial number of patients who started treatment with a statin alone needed to have ezetimibe added during follow-up. Ezetimibe was added during the follow-up period for 34.3% of patients in the intensive-target group and 24.8% in the conventional-target group. Thus, even among patients who started on monotherapy, about 30% ultimately switched to combination therapy to reach their targets.

By contrast, there was no statistically significant difference between the two strategies in major clinical outcomes or safety over three years. The rates of major cardiovascular events—including cardiac death, nonfatal heart attack or stroke, and unstable angina—were similar at 8.5% in the combination therapy group and 7.9% in the monotherapy group. The rates of adverse drug reactions also did not differ between the groups.

Professor Kim Byeong-geuk explained, "If LDL cholesterol levels are monitored regularly and medication is adjusted until the target is reached, the sequential strategy of starting with a statin and adding ezetimibe when needed is also effective. However, the ultimate goal of treatment is to achieve the target LDL cholesterol level quickly and reliably, so using ezetimibe from the outset helps patients reach the target much faster and more easily."

Meanwhile, Professor Kim Byeong-geuk continues to achieve international research accomplishments, leading large, multicenter clinical trials on key drug-treatment strategies, including lipid-lowering therapy for patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and antiplatelet therapy after coronary stenting. This year, research findings were accepted and presented as Late-Breaking Clinical Trials (LBCTs) at all three of the world’s major cardiology meetings: the American College of Cardiology (ACC), the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), and the American Heart Association (AHA). Following the publication of two papers in NEJM, he is helping establish global standards for coronary artery disease treatment strategies with this study, published in Circulation.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Byeong-geuk (left) and Professor Lee Sang-hyeop

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.