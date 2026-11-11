“The underground shelter became a mass grave”... About 50 civilians killed by a 3-ton bomb

Photo: CNN

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] At least 50 people were killed when a large-scale Russian airstrike collapsed an underground shelter in a village in southern Ukraine where aid was being distributed to residents. It has emerged that another bombing followed while rescue workers and residents had gathered at the scene to save survivors after the first strike, and had taken shelter underground. The rescuers’ body-camera footage captured the final moments of those sheltering underground in full.

The U.S. outlet CNN analyzed police body-camera footage obtained exclusively from Ukrainian authorities, bomb fragments, witness accounts and video filmed at the scene to report the full story of the Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in southeastern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the 2nd (all times local).

At least 50 people were killed in the attack. It was the deadliest Russian attack on Ukraine so far in 2026 and one of the largest losses of life since the war began. The victims were residents who had gathered at a school to receive aid such as bread and hygiene supplies, or had taken shelter from the first airstrike.

The airstrike began between 9:45 and 9:50 a.m. on the 2nd. Russian forces dropped two bombs on the school grounds, badly damaging the building. One woman was killed, while another was injured and trapped beneath a concrete structure, waiting to be rescued.

Rescue workers who arrived at the scene began clearing away the collapsed debris to reach those buried underneath. Police body-camera footage from the scene showed the badly damaged building and debris at 10:15 a.m., as rescuers tried to free a woman trapped beneath the rubble.

At 10:32 a.m., a warning came over police radio that another airstrike was imminent. Rescue workers were faced with a choice: continue trying to rescue the woman trapped beneath the concrete or evacuate underground. A further warning telling residents to evacuate soon followed, and residents, including two police officers, went down into the school’s underground bunker. But just minutes after they took shelter, at around 10:35 a.m., a powerful explosion occurred. The two officers’ body cameras captured an orange flash filling the screen before the footage cut out.

The explosion completely destroyed the underground shelter. Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence said six more airstrikes hit the site immediately after the explosion.

The weapon used in the bombing was identified as the FAB-3000, a large penetrating bomb. Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence said the bomb that directly struck the underground shelter was a FAB-3000. Weighing more than 3,000 kilograms, it is a large aerial bomb capable of carrying at least 1,400 kilograms of explosives. Russian forces have fitted it with a guidance system, modifying it for use as a glide bomb. It is a weapon used to destroy hardened structures such as underground bunkers.

Footage filmed after the airstrike showed a huge crater where the school had stood and severe damage to nearby buildings. According to footage released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showing the recovery of bomb fragments, the crater left by the bombing was about 30 meters long and 20 meters wide.

The attack has also drawn growing controversy because it took place at a location where the schedule for distributing aid to civilians had been announced in advance. The Komyshuvakha village authorities said on Telegram the day before the attack that bread and hygiene supplies would be distributed at the school from 10 a.m. to noon the following day.

Danielle Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, pointed out that the time and location of the humanitarian aid operation were widely known. Bell criticized the attack, saying Russian forces may have known about the aid distribution or may have failed to take even basic steps to find out what was happening at the site while planning the attack, and that in either case the strike may have violated the most fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

Russia has consistently denied claims that it deliberately attacks civilians. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it had attacked a Ukrainian military unit in the area at the time, but made no separate statement about the airstrike itself.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.