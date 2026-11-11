“Expanding its business and improving profitability at the same time”... Emart’s standalone quarterly gross sales top 5 trillion won for the first time in Q3

Emart achieved both business growth and improved profitability in the third quarter, driven by broad-based growth across key businesses, including its discount stores, Traders and Everyday. Standalone quarterly gross sales topped 5 trillion won for the first time, while operating profit rose at least 46% year on year.

Emart said in a filing on the 11th that its standalone gross sales for the third quarter rose 11.1% year on year to 5.104 trillion won. Operating profit increased 46.3% to 166 billion won. Earnings continued to improve for a third consecutive quarter, following the first and second quarters, with operating profit for the first three quarters reaching 337.9 billion won, up 28.8% year on year.

Emart attributed these results to innovations in pricing, products and store space that brought in more customers. In the third quarter, sales at Goraeit Festa and visitor numbers rose 29.2% and 14.7%, respectively, from a year earlier, while sales of its ultra-low-priced private brand (PB), 5K Price, more than doubled. The Gyeongsan and Dongtan stores, both remodeled as Starfield Market locations, also saw increases in sales and visitor numbers, demonstrating the impact of the store-space revamp.

Visitor numbers also rose broadly across Emart’s key businesses. In the third quarter, visitors to its discount stores increased 5.3% year on year, while those to Traders rose 8.0% and those to Everyday increased 11.5%.

Traders posted its highest-ever quarterly results in the third quarter, with gross sales of 1.1668 trillion won and operating profit of 55.2 billion won. Sales and operating profit rose 16.6% and 40.5%, respectively, from a year earlier. Sales of its private brand, T Standard, and its specialty food offering, T Cafe, also increased 16.6% and 15.5%, respectively, supporting growth.

Everyday also posted gross sales of 399.5 billion won and operating profit of 11 billion won, buoyed by synergies from integrated purchasing and the expansion of quick commerce. The figures were up 7.7% and 11.1%, respectively, year on year. Quick-commerce sales rose 38.5% over the same period.

On a consolidated basis, third-quarter net sales came to 7.4919 trillion won, up 91.1 billion won from a year earlier, while operating profit was 46.1 billion won. Among affiliates, SSG.COM improved its earnings by 15.8 billion won year on year, while emart24 reduced its operating loss by 4.9 billion won, narrowing it to 2.9 billion won. Josun Hotels & Resorts posted operating profit of 22.6 billion won, up 2.7%, while SCK Company recorded an operating loss of 45.3 billion won.

An Emart official said, “The competitiveness of our core business, which we have steadily strengthened, has expanded our customer base and driven both business growth and improved profitability. We will continue to innovate in retail while expanding benefits that customers can feel, further strengthening our market leadership.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.