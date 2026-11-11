“Tourism as a driver of living-population growth”... Korea Tourism Organization strengthens commercialization foundations in population-declining areas

◇ Min Byeong-seon, head of the Tourism Industry Division at the Korea Tourism Organization, delivers opening remarks at the 2026 Tourism Venture Final Demo Day.

Efforts to foster tourism as an engine of growth for areas with declining living populations are expanding. The Korea Tourism Organization is working to develop local cultural heritage, natural environments and underused spaces into tourism products, attract visitors from outside the area, and stimulate local economies through lodging and experiences. As part of efforts to build a foundation for commercializing the local tourism industry, it is supporting tourism venture companies with fresh ideas, from piloting their projects in the regions to attracting investment.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization on the 11th, a results-sharing event was held on the 10th for the 2026 BETTER-ri (Battery) Project, carried out in Gangjin County, South Jeolla Province, and Gimje City, North Jeolla Province. The project combines tourism venture companies’ ideas with resources unique to each region to test business models in population-declining areas. It aims to provide tourism companies with new business opportunities and identify content that can draw visitors to the regions and encourage them to stay.

Fourteen companies took part in this year’s project. In Gangjin, a stay-based tourism model using historical and cultural resources was introduced. Gutenberg operated Dasan Seook, which combined a writing space, lodging and e-book publishing in a bid to carry on the literary spirit of Jeong Yak-yong (pen name Dasan). The offering went beyond simply touring cultural heritage sites, giving visitors a chance to stay and experience creative activities.

In Gimje, a stay-based tourism model leveraging the natural environment was tested. Mun Kademi operated Run-Stay, combining running and lodging along the Saemangeum Wind Trail. It also pursued a project using vacant spaces in the area to offer foreign tourists experiences unique to the region.

The Korea Tourism Organization is also supporting investment attraction while identifying local tourism projects and building a foundation for tourism venture companies to grow. On the 10th, it held the 2026 Tourism Venture Final Demo Day at Community House MASIL in Jung-gu, Seoul. Around 100 people, including tourism companies, investors and young aspiring entrepreneurs, attended. Fourteen companies took part in investor presentations (IR), presenting their business models and growth strategies, and six outstanding companies were selected following mock investment evaluations. Investors evaluated companies offering services such as tourism-consumption data analysis based on videos of foreign travelers, in-store purchase-conversion solutions, an integrated marine leisure platform and VAT refund solutions for foreign tourists. Around 40 follow-up investment consultations also took place at the event.

The Korea Tourism Organization plans to support follow-up consultations with investors and help tourism venture companies expand into regional markets through one-on-one specialized consulting in partnership with local Creative Economy Innovation Centers.

Min Byeong-seon, head of the Tourism Industry Division at the Korea Tourism Organization, said, “It is important that innovation by tourism ventures leads not only to business growth but also to new visits and stays in the regions,” adding, “We will broaden the foundation for tourism businesses and regions to grow together.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.