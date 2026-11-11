POSCO and GS join forces to tap the AI data center infrastructure market, pooling steel, power and cooling capabilities

POSCO and GS Group are joining forces to tap the infrastructure market for AI data centers. Rather than limiting their role to supplying steel materials, they plan to take part from the design stage and build a business model spanning power, cooling and construction. Starting with projects in Korea, the two companies also plan to pursue expansion into overseas markets, including North America and Asia.

POSCO said on the 11th that it had signed an MOU with GS Group that day at GS Tower in Gangnam District, Seoul, for strategic cooperation in the AI data center (AIDC) business. The agreement is part of efforts to combine the two companies’ technologies and business capabilities needed to build AI data centers and jointly pursue projects at home and abroad.

Under the MOU, POSCO will supply the steel materials needed for data center construction and equipment, take part from the initial design stage, and provide customized solutions for each project. GS Group will handle data center business planning, power supply, design and construction, and cooling systems. GS Engineering & Construction will be responsible for design and construction, while GS Caltex will provide business expertise and other support in liquid cooling.

AI data centers consume more power and generate more heat than conventional data centers. Efficient power supply and cooling systems are needed to keep servers and power equipment running reliably. It is also important to bring data centers online quickly enough to keep pace with advances in AI technology. The longer construction takes, the later the introduction of the latest equipment and the recovery of investments may be.

Taking these characteristics of data centers into account, POSCO plans to supply specialized steel materials. PosMAC will be used in building interior and exterior materials and cable trays, among other applications, to reduce corrosion and improve facility durability. Electromagnetic shielding materials help servers operate reliably by reducing electromagnetic interference between IT equipment. High-efficiency electrical steel is used to improve the energy efficiency of transformers, generators and other equipment. The companies are also considering applying to data center operations their experience in improving power generation, heating and cooling efficiency, accumulated through steelworks operations. They plan to first apply their collaboration model to large-scale AIDC projects in Korea and establish a track record in construction and operations. They aim to subsequently expand into North America and Asia by leveraging POSCO’s global steel network and GS Global Corp.’s overseas business network.

“AI data centers are a key future market that will drive new global demand for steel and materials,” said POSCO President Heegeun Lee. “By combining POSCO’s next-generation steel solutions capabilities with GS Group’s infrastructure value chain, we will secure a leading position in the global AIDC market.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.