Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. expands the scope of mutually beneficial cooperation...earns top rating in shared growth assessment for 15 consecutive years

◇Attendees pose for a commemorative photo at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Smart Biz Expo, held at COEX in Samseong-dong, Seoul, on October 13. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. said on the 11th that it received the top grade in the 2026 Shared Growth Index assessment. This marks the 15th consecutive year it has received the top grade since the assessment was introduced in 2011. The Shared Growth Index is a metric used by the Korea Commission for Corporate Partnership to assess each company’s level of shared growth annually, with the aim of promoting shared growth between large and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s efforts to extend the scope of mutually beneficial cooperation beyond its partner companies to a broad base of domestic small and medium-sized enterprises are cited as a reason for its selection as an outstanding company in shared growth. Since 2015, Samsung Electronics has supported small and medium-sized enterprises in building smart factories, and in 2018 expanded eligibility to companies with which it had no business relationship. To date, about 3,600 small and medium-sized enterprises nationwide have received support. One notable example is the company’s opening up some of its technology patents to small and medium-sized enterprises and transferring about 2,500 of them free of charge to date.

About 160 Samsung Electronics manufacturing experts also work at company sites, helping establish production systems, improve manufacturing processes, train workers and develop sales channels. This year, the company expanded the scope of its business with Smart Factory 4.0, which supports the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Support for partner companies is also being diversified to cover technology development, financing and workforce development. In 2010, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. established a 1.4 trillion won fund for mutually beneficial cooperation, providing partner companies with low-interest financing for technology development and facility investment. Since 2013, it has provided 20 billion won for technology development projects jointly with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. In 2022, it set up an additional new fund worth 30 billion won to help secure next-generation and ESG technologies. In 2024, it established an ESG fund worth 800 billion won with five major financial holding companies to support facility investment and technology development at small, medium-sized and mid-sized partner companies.

Since the Academy for Win-Win Cooperation began operating in 2013, a cumulative total of 270,000 employees of partner companies have completed its workforce development programs. It has also helped facilitate about 9,800 hires through initiatives including job fairs and online recruitment sections for partner companies. In addition, Samsung has operated the Samsung Youth SW·AI Academy (SSAFY), Samsung Hope Stepping Stone and Samsung Dream Class, providing talent development and educational opportunities.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.