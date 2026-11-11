Paradise Vice Chair Choi Yoon-jung wins Mecenat Award... “Working to spread the value of culture and the arts throughout society”

Choi Yoon-jung, vice chair of Paradise Group, has won the Mecenat Award. The award is a commendation from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and is presented to individuals, not companies or organizations.

According to Paradise Group on the 11th, Vice Chair Choi received the Mecenat Award at the 27th Mecenat Awards, held at The Westin Josun Seoul in Seoul on the 10th as part of the “2026 Korea Mecenat Conference.” Choi was recognized for contributing to the spread of cultural values in society through sustained efforts to promote culture and the arts, expand employment for people with disabilities, and nurture talent while leading Paradise Group’s culture and welfare foundation. One prominent example is the development of Paradise City into an art-tainment resort where art and everyday life blend naturally, bringing culture and the arts to a wider audience. Some 3,000 works of art from Korea and abroad are displayed throughout Paradise City, and about 90% of them are by Korean artists. The aim is to promote the excellence and potential of Korean art by presenting works by Korean artists alongside those of world-renowned artists. Choi has also continued efforts to provide people with disabilities with stable jobs and support their continued growth. Choi has worked to connect the spread of values through culture and the arts with people’s independence and skills development.

Paradise Group plans to further expand its initiatives connecting people’s potential with social value, going beyond support for culture and the arts. In particular, it plans to actively pursue the realization of social value through job creation, including by supporting stable employment and continued growth for people with disabilities.

Vice Chair Choi said, “I hope that small steps originating in culture and the arts will connect people, open up new possibilities, and become a force that makes our society richer and warmer,” adding, “I will continue working to connect culture and the arts with people’s potential and spread their value throughout society.”

Se Hyung Kim, reporter | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.