KB Kookmin Card delivers 100 million won to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation, raised through employee walking donation campaign

Image provided by KB Kookmin Card

KB Kookmin Card delivered 100 million won raised through its employee walking donation campaign to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.

The donation was part of the “Support for Childhood Cancer Treatment Costs, ALL YOU NEED Campaign,” and was raised as employees accumulated a total of 123 million steps. The funds will be used to cover treatment, transplant and rehabilitation costs for five children with childhood cancer and rare, intractable diseases, and to support speech rehabilitation therapy for 25 children.

KB Kookmin Card, which has supported children with childhood cancer since 2013, has been running employee-participation walking donation campaigns since 2023.

A KB Kookmin Card representative said, “We hope our employees’ small acts will help the children and their families,” adding, “We will continue our social contribution activities for future generations.”

Sohyoung Kim, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.