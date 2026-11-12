Jinan Holds a Secret Story Spanning 100 Million Years... Into Maisan’s Trail Through Time

◇Maisan in Jinan County was formed by geological activity 100 million years ago and is composed of Cretaceous conglomerate. Photo courtesy of the Korea National Park Service’s National Geoparks Office

Two rocky mountains rise tall in the middle of a broad plain. Here, land once buried beneath the sea became mountains, and even the mysterious appearance of their dark, pockmarked surfaces inspires wonder. The stone pagodas dotted along the way make the whole area feel extraordinary. Maisan in Jinan County, Jeonbuk State, has a “trail through time” shaped by nature over at least 100 million years. It is a natural heritage site of geological importance and outstanding scenic beauty. Everywhere the eye rests, there is a story to tell. The Grand Canyon in the United States has a trail through time of its own, and hundreds of thousands of people visit each year. The landscapes shaped by nature and time leave a profound impression and lasting resonance when seen in person. I walked the trail through time at Maisan, a National Geopark and natural heritage site.

◇The path to Maisan Tapsa is more like a leisurely walk than a hike. One of the pleasures of visiting Maisan is that three generations can stroll along the easy path, enjoy the surrounding scenery, and take in its

▶ A different charm in every season, with more joy each time you visit

“Muju, Jinan and Jangsu.” These places in Jeonbuk State have long been commonly referred to as “Mujinjang,” a name formed from their first syllables. The name has also become shorthand for places with beautiful natural scenery but poor accessibility. It is a word locals tend to avoid, but even people from Jeonju used to need to make a special effort to visit Mujinjang. Today, with improved transportation, each of the three counties is less than about 40 minutes from Jeonju. They have become destinations people can enjoy while visiting Jeonju. Even so, the area remains largely untapped as a travel destination.

One of Mujinjang’s attractions as a travel destination is the wonder of its natural landscape. There are numerous sites designated as natural heritage sites internationally and as National Geoparks in Korea. The Jinan-Muju National Geopark includes Maisan in Jinan, Unilam-Banilam, Gubongsan Mountain, Cheonbansan Mountain and the delta deposits at Ungyo-ri. In Muju, sites include orbicular granite gneiss, Oegujcheon-dong (Susimdae and Naje Tongmun), Cheonil Falls on Jeoksangsan Mountain, Yongchu Falls and the Geumgang Cliffside Trail. Many National Geoparks are located within national parks. Safety-related facility maintenance is a given, and the variety of attractions in each season makes them ideal destinations for the whole family all year round.

◇Maisan begins to show off its charms as the cold winds start to blow. Inside Maisan Tapsa, visitors can see numerous tafoni (weathering pits). Photo: Se Hyung Kim

With cold winds blowing, I headed to Maisan in Jinan County. Part of a National Geopark, Maisan begins to reveal its charms as the cold winds set in. The autumn leaves fall and the trees begin to draw in; it is the moment when they reveal what they have kept hidden.

◇The stone pagodas and twin peaks at the heart of Maisan Tapsa are distinctive sights found only here. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

Maisan is better known as a tourist destination than as a hiking spot. Simply walking the path to Tapsa, lined with stone pagodas, is enough to experience Maisan. At Tapsa, visitors can get up close to the two rocky mountains shaped like horses’ ears, and the path there is not difficult. Hiking is often called an ordeal. It may vary from person to person, but climbing from low ground to higher ground takes effort. Some say that the more rugged the trail, the more hiking becomes a way to encounter one’s own soul. In that sense, if Maisan Tapsa is the destination, it is more apt to describe the visit as a leisurely walk than a hike—and that also makes the site feel more accessible to visitors. Perhaps that is why as many as 1.2 million people are said to visit Maisan each year. Given its mysterious natural scenery and the high marks it has received as one of Korea’s 100 Great Mountains, among the 100 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions of Korea, and in the Michelin Green Guide, this may be no surprise.

◇The Jinan-Muju National Geopark Hub Center, which is aiming for completion this year, is expected to feature a range of content that makes geological processes easy to understand. The photo shows a sculpture created to

The path to Maisan Tapsa is laid out like a walking trail, but the surrounding scenery is every bit as impressive as the Trail of Time at the Grand Canyon in the United States. The two rocky peaks, called Ammaibong (686 m) and Sutmaibong (679.9 m), are shaped like horses’ ears.

Maisan was formed by geological activity. It is composed of Cretaceous conglomerate, and its bedrock is granitic gneiss belonging to the Precambrian Sobaeksan Metamorphic Complex. Maisan lies within the Jinan Basin, a small terrestrial basin dating to the Cretaceous. Conglomerate layers were deposited as the pull-apart basin formed, and subsequent uplift created the landscape seen today. Tafoni (weathering pits) developed on the peaks’ surfaces as moisture inside rocks that had been beneath the sea repeatedly froze and thawed, carrying away mineral components as the rocks weathered. This gives the site considerable academic value.

◇After seeing the tafoni (weathering pits) on Maisan, visitors can head to nearby Suseonru and see the distinctive pavilion built into the tafoni. Photo courtesy of the Korea National Park Service’s National Geoparks

At Maisan Tapsa, another chapter of history awaits. The stone pagodas said to have been built by the lay ascetic Lee Gap-ryong catch visitors’ eyes. The pagodas, set against the rocky mountains, are a distinctive sight found only at Maisan.

To better understand the tafoni landform, visit Suseonru near Maisan, in Maryeong-myeon. There, you can see a pavilion nestled within the tafoni.

◇Unilam-Banilam is a valley where visitors can see evidence of volcanic activity in the Jinan Basin during the Cretaceous. It features striking cliffs, large and small waterfalls and pools, and enormous boulders carried

▶ Unilam-Banilam: An ideal scenic drive

There are several ways to enjoy Jinan’s distinctive terrain. Visitors can experience its trail through time up close by hiking or walking, or take it in from farther away by car and enjoy the broader landscape. While Maisan is best experienced on foot, Unilam-Banilam can be enjoyed both up close and from a car.

Unilam-Banilam consists of rhyolitic lava flows, the product of volcanic activity in the Jinan Basin, which formed along a fault zone at the edge of the Okcheon Belt in the late Cretaceous. In other words, it is a valley where visitors can see evidence of volcanic activity in the Jinan Basin during the Cretaceous. Sheer, striking cliffs line both sides of the valley, while large and small waterfalls and pools and enormous boulders carried along by the stream are scattered in layer upon layer. The area is well equipped with facilities including parking lots, convenience stores, trails and campsites, making it a good place to visit before heading to nearby major tourist destinations such as Yeosu, Namwon and Jeonju.

◇At Unilam-Banilam, visitors can enjoy active pursuits such as crossing the Gubongsan Mountain Cloud Bridge, in addition to simply taking in the scenery. Photo courtesy of the Korea National Park Service’s National

At Unilam-Banilam, visitors can enjoy active experiences as well as simply taking in the scenery. From the Gubongsan Mountain Cloud Bridge, they can take in a sweeping view of the natural landscape shaped over 100 million years.

◇Sayangje in Danyang-ri has recently become a popular photo spot, where visitors can capture the magnificent sight of Maisan reflected in the water. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

Jinan County also welcomes travelers with a range of places that add to their comfort and enjoyment. Sayangje in Danyang-ri is one such spot. Visitors can photograph Maisan’s magnificent scenery reflected in the water without climbing the mountain, and there is also a deck walkway over the water. The nearby Northern Tourist Complex has facilities for children, including go-karting, as well as Hongsamville, family-style accommodation with a sauna.

◇The Jinan-Muju National Geopark Hub Center is aiming to open this year and plans to establish itself as a place offering information on education, tourism and more. Photo: Se Hyung Kim

The Jinan-Muju National Geopark Hub Center is also putting the finishing touches on preparations to begin operations, as it works to strengthen the area’s appeal as a family destination where three generations can enjoy educational and tourism activities together. Food has also become an essential part of the tourism experience. In Jinan County, visitors are encouraged to try dishes such as black pork, spicy freshwater fish stew and eojebi, a sujebi-style dish made with fish broth.

Jinan—reporters Ahn Jin and Se Hyung Kim | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.