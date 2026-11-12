Ilsan Paik Hospital opens Emergency Interventional Center, enabling swift coordination from emergency care to vascular procedures

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital (Hospital Director Choi Won-ju) held an opening ceremony for its Emergency Interventional Center on the 10th, taking steps to strengthen its system for providing rapid, specialized care to critically ill emergency patients.

About 100 people, including key officials and guests, attended the opening ceremony and celebrated the center’s launch. They included Baek Dae-uk, chairman of the Inje Educational Foundation; Seo Jin-su, president of the Paik Central Medical Center; Choi Won-ju, director of Ilsan Paik Hospital; and Park Jun-seok, deputy director of medical affairs.

The Emergency Interventional Center was established to provide specialized vascular interventions for patients with serious vascular diseases, such as brain hemorrhages and acute cerebral infarctions, for which rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical. The center is located on the first floor, right next to the Regional Emergency Medical Center, allowing care to be coordinated quickly from a patient’s arrival at the emergency room through examinations, diagnosis and vascular interventions. This is expected to reduce patient transfer and treatment wait times in emergencies and help secure the golden hour.

To that end, Ilsan Paik Hospital became the first in Goyang to acquire the ARTIS icono Biplane, a state-of-the-art biplane angiography system made by Germany’s Siemens Healthineers. By adding one new system to its two existing angiography systems, the hospital established an operating system with three in total, further strengthening its ability to diagnose and treat patients with serious vascular diseases.

Intervention is a minimally invasive procedure in which medical instruments such as catheters are inserted into blood vessels to diagnose and treat disease while angiographic images are monitored in real time. It is used to treat a range of vascular conditions, including thrombectomy for acute cerebral infarction and coil embolization for cerebral aneurysms, cardiovascular interventions for coronary artery disease, and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) for liver cancer.

The newly acquired ARTIS icono Biplane is a biplane angiography system that can capture blood vessels simultaneously from two different angles. Its high-resolution and three-dimensional (3D) imaging makes it possible to view complex vascular structures and the location of lesions in three dimensions, helping medical staff assess patients’ conditions more precisely and plan procedures. It is expected to support accurate and safe treatment, particularly in complex interventions that require examining intricate cerebrovascular structures.

Hospital Director Choi Won-ju said, “The opening of the Emergency Interventional Center and the addition of our third state-of-the-art angiography system are an important foundation for providing faster, more precise treatment to critically ill emergency patients.” He added, “We will strengthen coordination between the Regional Emergency Medical Center and our specialized vascular intervention infrastructure, raise the standard of emergency care in the region, and continue working to become the university hospital most trusted by local residents.”

Baek Dae-uk, chairman of the Inje Educational Foundation, said, “The foundation’s continued investment in the facilities and advanced medical equipment at Ilsan Paik Hospital is aimed at providing patients with higher-quality medical services.” He urged the hospital to “continue doing its utmost to save patients’ lives, drawing on its excellent medical infrastructure.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of the Emergency Interventional Center, attended by key officials from Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital and other guests. (From left) Kim Tae-hyung,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.