“After leaning against a hotel’s seventh-floor window...” Window frame comes loose, woman in her 20s dies in fall

The woman leaning against a seventh-floor window in a hotel corridor (left), and a hotel staff member who rushed over after hearing a scream looking outside. Photo: UOL

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 20s died after falling when a window frame came loose as she leaned against a seventh-floor window at a hotel in Brazil.

According to UOL and other local media outlets, 26-year-old woman A fell to her death from the seventh floor of the Rio Poty Hotel in São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil, at around 1:30 a.m. on the 3rd (local time).

Hotel CCTV footage shows A walking down the corridor with her boyfriend before stopping near a seventh-floor window. While they were talking, A approached the window and leaned against the lower window frame. At that moment, the aluminum frame came loose, and A fell straight down to the ground below.

A reportedly landed on the roof above the hotel entrance. Emergency measures were taken at the scene, but she eventually died.

Police are investigating the case as an accidental death. However, it has yet to be determined why the aluminum window frame that the woman leaned against came loose.

According to reports, A, who died in the fall, had been raising her 4- and 7-year-old children on her own.

In an interview with local media, A’s mother expressed her profound grief, saying, “My daughter went out to enjoy herself with her boyfriend, but I ended up receiving my daughter in a coffin.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.