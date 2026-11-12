“Hospital staffing levels to be disclosed; noncompliant facilities to be named”... Rep. Seo Young-seok proposes bill revising “appropriate staffing standards”

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A bill is being pursued that would require hospital-level medical institutions to staff appropriate healthcare personnel, taking into account patients’ acuity and the work characteristics of each profession. The bill also calls for disclosure of staffing levels and publication of the names of hospitals that violate staffing requirements, receive corrective orders, and fail to comply.

Rep. Seo Young-seok (Bucheon A, Gyeonggi Province), the Democratic Party of Korea’s secretary on the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, said on the 11th that he had introduced as lead sponsor a bill to partially amend the Medical Service Act, requiring appropriate staffing standards for healthcare personnel at hospital-level medical institutions.

Current law sets minimum staffing requirements for medical personnel and others according to the type of medical institution. However, staffing standards that comprehensively take into account patients’ conditions and acuity, the work characteristics of each profession, and regional workforce supply and demand remain inadequate. Rep. Seo noted that concerns have been raised that medical institutions may therefore staff only up to the minimum requirements, potentially leading to heavier workloads for healthcare workers and problems with patient safety.

The key provision of the amendment introduced by Rep. Seo is that the Minister of Health and Welfare would establish appropriate staffing standards for healthcare personnel at hospital-level medical institutions. The standards would take into account ▲patient characteristics and the severity of their conditions ▲the characteristics of each type of medical institution ▲the work characteristics and work arrangements of each profession ▲regional and profession-specific workforce supply and demand.

However, the standards could vary or be applied in stages, taking into account factors such as the size of the medical institution, regional workforce supply and demand, and the work characteristics of each profession. The bill also stipulates that the Health and Medical Personnel Policy Deliberation Committee must review any decision to establish or revise the appropriate staffing standards, the scope of covered medical institutions and personnel, or the schedule for phased implementation.

The bill also includes implementation and support measures to ensure the standards are effective. Covered medical institutions would be required to disclose their staffing levels, while the government would be required to make efforts to provide administrative and financial support to institutions that comply with the standards. In particular, medical institutions in underserved areas could receive priority support or increased support.

Rep. Seo also included in the amendment a requirement to make efforts to reflect staffing levels in evaluations of medical institutions. The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s survey of actual conditions would include whether hospital-level medical institutions comply with staffing requirements. The results for institutions that violate those requirements, receive corrective orders, and fail to comply without justifiable grounds would be made public. The bill also provides for periodic reviews of the validity of the appropriate staffing standards, taking into account changes in population structure and healthcare demand.

Rep. Seo emphasized, “Appropriate healthcare staffing is essential not only to improving the working conditions of healthcare personnel but also to enhancing patient safety and the quality of medical services,” adding, “We need to establish an institutional framework that will enable appropriate staffing standards reflecting conditions on the ground in healthcare to be developed.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.