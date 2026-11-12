“This is military spirit”... Enlisted soldier rebukes defense secretary for laughing and chatting at a national cemetery

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his entourage (left) during a photo shoot, with a sentry issuing a warning. Screenshot: CNN

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his aides were sharply rebuked by a sentry after laughing and chatting at a national cemetery.

CNN, a U.S. news outlet, reported that a U.S. Army sentry guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery told Secretary Hegseth and his senior aides to remain quiet.

According to the report, Secretary Hegseth took photos in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the 11th (local time), after attending a Veterans Day ceremony, with his wife, Jennifer, and officials from the White House and the Department of Defense.

After the photo shoot, when some members of the group began laughing and chatting, a sentry patrolling in front of the tomb approached and shouted at them.

The sentry warned, “All visitors must maintain silence and show respect at all times.” The warning was intended to remind them not to cause a disturbance at a memorial site where a solemn atmosphere must be maintained.

Regarding the incident, the U.S. Department of Defense said the sentry had acted appropriately.

A Department of Defense spokesperson said, “The secretary and the entire Department of Defense have always honored, and will continue to honor, the sacrifices of service members who have sacrificed to keep America safe. As we commemorated this solemn day, a service member accurately and respectfully reminded all visitors to show respect.”

President Trump had also faced criticism for filming a campaign video at Arlington National Cemetery in 2024.

After seeing the video, online users have responded critically, saying, “This is what military spirit and patriotism are all about. Respect,” “Promote that sentry,” “That place isn’t a shopping mall,” and “They don’t seem to know the meaning of the word honor.”

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is considered one of the most sacred war memorials in the United States. It was established to honor an unidentified U.S. soldier killed in World War I.

Sentries from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment have stood watch in shifts around the clock since 1948, even in rain or snow. Foreign heads of state, presidents, politicians and other prominent figures also frequently visit the site to honor the sacrifices of American service members.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.