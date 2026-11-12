“No last-minute cramming or high-caffeine drinks”... How to stay in top form with 7 days to go before the CSAT

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) just one week away, maintaining good health by sticking to one's usual daily routine, rather than drastically increasing study hours, is considered the top priority for performing at one's best on test day. The key is to avoid sleep deprivation and excessive caffeine, and to get into top form through regular sleep and eating habits aligned with the test schedule.

Since the CSAT requires students to maintain their concentration for many hours, from morning through afternoon, it is advisable to align the body's rhythm with the test schedule over the remaining days through sufficient sleep, regular meals and appropriate rest. With advice from Professor Park Hyo-jin of the Department of Family Medicine at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, here are some health rules to follow starting a week before the CSAT.

◇ A week before the CSAT, sleep routine matters more than study hours

The most important thing to watch out for before the CSAT is sleep deprivation. Not getting enough sleep can impair concentration, memory and judgment. In particular, repeatedly studying late into the night and getting up late in the morning can make it difficult to perform at one's best on the CSAT, which begins in the morning.

For the remaining week, it is therefore better to maintain the habit of going to bed and getting up at set times that match the test-day wake-up time, rather than pushing to increase study hours. In general, 13- to 18-year-olds are recommended to get 8 to 10 hours of sleep a day. While ensuring enough sleep with one's individual sleep habits and health in mind, it is best to avoid suddenly changing sleep duration or bedtime and wake-up time just before the test.

Sleep also plays an important role in remembering and organizing what has been learned. Even if cutting back on sleep makes more time for studying, accumulated sleep deprivation can actually reduce learning efficiency. As the test draws closer, it is more helpful to review material already studied and get enough sleep than to push to learn new material.

◇ Meals, caffeine and stress: maintaining usual habits is key

Another factor that affects students' condition is diet and nutrition. As tension builds before the test, they may lose their appetite or experience symptoms such as indigestion and abdominal pain. At times like these, it is better to eat regularly and have moderate portions of easily digestible food rather than skipping meals or seeking out special nourishing foods they do not normally eat.

Breakfast can help provide the energy needed for morning exams and ease discomfort caused by an empty stomach. It is advisable to eat a balanced combination of foods containing carbohydrates and protein, such as rice, eggs and tofu, while avoiding foods that are excessively greasy or spicy. Students who usually skip breakfast can gradually get used to eating it during the remaining days, rather than suddenly eating a large amount on test day.

Coffee and energy drinks consumed to ward off sleepiness also require caution. Caffeine can temporarily increase alertness, but excessive intake can cause a racing heartbeat or anxiety and reduce sleep quality. Adolescents in particular may be sensitive to caffeine, so they should avoid high-caffeine drinks such as energy drinks as much as possible and be careful about consuming caffeine in the afternoon or evening, when it could affect sleep. It is important to manage fatigue with sufficient sleep and appropriate rest rather than relying on caffeine.

The tension and anxiety felt before a test also need to be managed appropriately. A moderate level of tension can help with concentration, but prolonged excessive stress can lead to physical symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pain, indigestion and insomnia. Taking a light stretch or walk between study sessions and slowly breathing deeply to relax the body when feeling tense can help. However, it is best to avoid strenuous exercise just before the test or starting a new, high-intensity workout that one is not used to.

It is also important to take steps to prevent respiratory infections, including colds and the flu, in the run-up to the test. Take care with personal hygiene in crowded places and follow basic infection-prevention practices, such as washing your hands after going out. If symptoms such as a fever or cough develop, it is advisable to get plenty of rest rather than pushing yourself to study, and to seek medical care if needed.

◇ On test day, familiar habits matter more than trying something new

On test day, it is best to get up at about the usual time, get ready without rushing and allow plenty of time to travel to the test site. Since tension can make digestive symptoms worse than usual, it is advisable to eat moderate portions of familiar foods for both breakfast and lunch.

It can also help to wear several layers of light clothing to cope with the difference between the indoor temperature at the test site and the outdoor temperature, and to ease tension with light stretching and appropriate fluid intake during breaks. However, it is best to avoid drinking a large amount of water at once so that having to use the restroom during the test does not become a concern.

Above all, avoid starting to take supplements or functional health products that you do not normally use in the hope of improving your condition on test day. You should also avoid taking sleeping pills or tranquilizers on your own to relieve anxiety or insomnia before the test, since some medications can cause drowsiness or reduced concentration the following day. Do not take medication that has not been prescribed to improve concentration, and it is important not to stop taking or change the dosage of any prescribed medication you already use on your own.

Professor Park Hyo-jin advised, “A week before the CSAT, it is important to maintain your usual daily routine steadily rather than pushing to increase study hours or trying new habits. Sleep deprivation can actually impair concentration and memory, so manage your condition with enough sleep and regular meals, and on test day, too, maintain your usual habits and approach the exam calmly.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.