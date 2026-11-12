“Low muscle mass linked to up to 34% higher Alzheimer’s risk”... vascular dementia risk also 28% higher

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that the lower a person’s muscle mass, the higher their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The finding comes from a long-term follow-up study of about 1.9 million adults aged 60 and older in South Korea, conducted by a team led by Professor Jeong Su-jin of the Department of Neurology at Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital.

The study used health screening data from the National Health Insurance Service and included 1,897,197 adults aged 60 and older who underwent health screenings between 2009 and 2015.

The participants had an average age of 66.1, and the study included 875,094 men and 1,022,103 women. The researchers estimated skeletal muscle mass in the participants’ limbs, including their arms and legs, compared the 25% with the lowest muscle mass with the remaining 75%, and tracked dementia diagnoses through 2022.

The study found that men with low muscle mass had a 34% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s-type dementia than men with normal muscle mass. The risk was also 27% higher among women.

The incidence of Alzheimer’s-type dementia among men with low muscle mass was 11.3 cases per 1,000 person-years (that is, among 1,000 people followed for one year), compared with 5.1 in the normal-muscle-mass group. Women showed a similar difference: 16.2 cases in the low-muscle-mass group and 7.0 in the normal group.

The researchers also found that Alzheimer’s risk tended to rise progressively as muscle mass declined. Compared with the group with the highest muscle mass, men’s risk rose in stages by 16%, 30% and 58% as muscle mass decreased. Among women, the risk increased by 4%, 13% and 36%, respectively. The trend was statistically significant in both sexes.

The researchers found similar results for vascular dementia. Men with low muscle mass had a 28% higher risk than men in the normal group, while the risk among women was 23% higher.

Notably, the association between muscle mass and Alzheimer’s risk was more pronounced among people who were relatively young or had few chronic conditions. The researchers suggested that low muscle mass at a relatively young age, as opposed to the natural decline in muscle mass that comes with aging, may reflect the effects of other health problems or lifestyle factors.

The researchers cited several possible reasons for the link between declining muscle mass and Alzheimer’s disease risk, including reduced physical activity, chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, mitochondrial dysfunction and changes in myokines, substances secreted by muscles. However, because this was an observational study, it cannot establish that declining muscle mass directly causes Alzheimer’s disease.

Professor Jeong Su-jin’s team said the study was significant because it analyzed the relationship between muscle mass and Alzheimer’s disease through long-term follow-up using large-scale nationwide data. Unlike previous studies, it separately examined how muscle mass itself is related to dementia risk, rather than looking at sarcopenia as a whole, which includes factors such as muscle strength and walking ability.

Professor Jeong Su-jin said, “These findings show that, to help prevent dementia, it is important to consider maintaining muscle mass in everyday life as well as brain health,” adding, “In particular, it is important to take care of muscle health through regular physical activity and a balanced diet, starting at a relatively young age.”

The findings were published in the latest issue of Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy (impact factor: 8.9), a leading journal in the field of Alzheimer’s dementia.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jeong Su-jin of the Department of Neurology at Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital explains neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, while consulting with a patient in an outpatient clinic.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.