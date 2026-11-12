APR’s ‘AGE-R’ App Surpasses 2.5 Million Global Downloads; Overseas Users Account for 76%

Medicube AGE-R Booster Pro X2 and a screen from the ‘AGE-R’ app. Photo provided by APR

APR’s Medicube mobile application (app), ‘AGE-R,’ has surpassed 2.5 million cumulative downloads worldwide. App users have also continued to grow as overseas sales of beauty devices increase.

APR said on the 12th that cumulative downloads of the AGE-R app worldwide had surpassed 2.5 million as of the end of October. Downloads increased by 1 million in about 10 months, from 1.5 million in January this year. Monthly active users (MAU) totaled 360,000, up 20% from the beginning of the year.

Launched in March 2022, the AGE-R app is a service that supports product use by connecting with Medicube beauty devices. Bluetooth connectivity was introduced alongside the launch of ‘Booster Pro’ in October 2023, and the app’s features have since been expanded to accommodate various products.

Device-specific connectivity features were also added as products such as the Booster Cleansing Device, High Focus Shot Plus, Booster V Roller, Booster Pro X2, and Booster Glow were launched. Through the app, users can check their device usage history, adjust usage stages and LED colors, and use features such as AI modes.

Cumulative global sales of AGE-R beauty devices had surpassed 8 million units as of August. In addition to device connectivity, the app also offers services including original content, games, a community, and the ability to purchase Medicube gift certificates.

The share of overseas users is also high. As of the end of September, overseas users accounted for about 76% of the AGE-R app’s total MAU, while users in Korea accounted for about 24%. The service is currently available in around 90 countries worldwide, including Korea, the United States, and Japan, and supports five languages: Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, and Vietnamese.

APR plans to improve the app’s features in consideration of usage environments and consumer demand in each country, and to strengthen the integration of beauty devices with digital services.

An APR representative said, “The AGE-R app extends consumers’ experience of using beauty devices into digital services and helps broaden our points of contact with users around the world,” adding, “We will continue to strengthen the integration between devices and the app, enhance our services to reflect usage environments and demand in each country, and build our competitiveness as a global beauty platform.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.