Shin Jin-seo and Park Jung-hwan advance as Korea sends four to the round of 16 at the 2026 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance World Baduk Masters

Provided by the Korea Baduk Association

Four Korean players have advanced to the round of 16 at the 2026 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance World Baduk Masters, keeping their title hopes alive.

On the second day of the round-of-32 main-draw matches, held on the 11th at the Samsung Fire Global Campus in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Shin Jin-seo 9-dan and Park Jung-hwan 9-dan both won to secure places in the round of 16.

Korea’s No. 1-ranked player, Shin Jin-seo 9-dan, defeated Japan’s Shibano Toramaru 9-dan by resignation with Black after 221 moves. The win extended Shin’s record to 46 victories in 46 official games against Japanese players.

In an all-Korean matchup, No. 3-ranked Park Jung-hwan 9-dan defeated No. 5-ranked Kang Dong-yun 9-dan by resignation with Black after 159 moves.

Meanwhile, Korea’s No. 9-ranked Kim Myung-hoon 9-dan lost by resignation with Black to China’s Tang Yifei 9-dan after 200 moves and failed to advance to the round of 16.

With Byun Sang-il and Mok Jin-seok 9-dan having won on the first day of the round of 32, held on the 10th, Shin Jin-seo and Park Jung-hwan also secured their places in the next round, bringing Korea’s total to four.

Four of the nine Korean players who entered the main draw remain in contention, continuing their bid for the title.

In other matches, China’s Yang Dingxin 9-dan defeated Tan Xiao 9-dan by resignation with Black after 173 moves, while Xie Ke 9-dan beat defending champion Liao Yuanhe 9-dan by resignation with White after 186 moves.

Li Qincheng 9-dan also recorded a 186-move win by resignation with White against Zhou Hongyu 7-dan.

Ding Hao 9-dan, runner-up in the previous edition, advanced to the round of 16 after beating Tu Jiakang 6-dan by 1.5 points with White in a 336-move game.

Yang Kaiwen 9-dan beat Chinese Taipei’s Xu Haohong 9-dan by 1.5 points with White after 292 moves.

With the round of 32 complete, 16 players advanced to the next round: four from Korea, 11 from China and one from Japan.

Provided by the Korea Baduk Association

The round-of-16 draw, held after the round of 32 concluded, pitted all four Korean players against Chinese players.

On the first day of the round of 16, to be held on the 12th, Shin Jin-seo 9-dan will face China’s Yang Dingxin 9-dan for a place in the quarterfinals.

Park Jung-hwan 9-dan will face China’s Xue Wei 9-dan, while Mok Jin-seok 9-dan, who reached the main draw through the senior division, will take on China’s Tang Yifei 9-dan.

On the second day of the round of 16, to be held on the 13th, Byun Sang-il 9-dan will face China’s Wang Xinghao 9-dan.

Wang Xinghao advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Singapore’s Xu Xiaofan in the round of 32 on the 10th.

The round of 16 will be played over two days, from the 12th to the 13th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.