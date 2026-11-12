“Will Jensen Huang finally be forced out?”... Nvidia board weighs his future amid new affair allegations

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the “German Investment Summit” held in Berlin, Germany, last month. Reuters-Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Jensen Huang, 63, CEO of Nvidia, is facing the biggest crisis of his career. Following questions about his relationship with a businesswoman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence, additional allegations have surfaced that he had an affair with a senior female executive at the company. Reports that Nvidia’s board is set to discuss Huang’s future have also drawn attention to the possibility of his departure.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board plans to meet to discuss Huang’s future. The report said the board is considering whether to keep him on as CEO.

The New York Times previously reported allegations that Huang had an inappropriate relationship with A, a 48-year-old female Nvidia executive. She is reportedly a direct subordinate who reports to Huang.

Citing five current and former Nvidia employees, The New York Times reported that the two appeared affectionate at a hotel during Nvidia’s annual developer event in San Jose, California, in March this year.

A witness who was at the scene reportedly took photos of the two. There were also claims that Huang’s security team later contacted the witness privately and offered a nondisclosure agreement.

When The New York Times asked Huang about his relationship with A, he reportedly replied, “I don’t think this is something I should discuss directly,” and then ended the call. A also remained silent on the matter, and Nvidia reportedly made no separate comment.

These allegations emerged while Huang was already under investigation by the board amid controversy over his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman.

At the center of the controversy is Alice Huang (Huang Le). She is a former executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud computing company, and has had business dealings with Nvidia. U.S. intelligence agencies are reportedly concerned that she may have acted as an informant linked to China’s Ministry of State Security.

In a message to employees, Huang acknowledged that he had not been faithful to his wife and apologized to his family and employees. However, he did not name the woman in the message.

“My actions hurt my wife and children,” he said. “There is no excuse. I deeply apologize.” He added, “I will take full responsibility for my actions,” and stressed, “I will remain committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting U.S. national security.”

After reports emerged that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence agency, Nvidia’s board announced that it would launch an independent investigation. A committee made up of independent directors was tasked with overseeing the investigation, with support from outside legal experts.

At the time, the board expressed confidence in Huang and the management team, saying, “There is no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia’s confidential information has been compromised, but we will investigate all the information.”

However, as further allegations about his private life and reports about discussions of his future as CEO have continued to emerge, uncertainty over the company’s management has also grown. Nvidia shares fell by about 8% at one point in after-hours trading following the regular session on the 11th.

If Huang’s departure becomes a reality, it is expected to have considerable repercussions not only for Nvidia but also for the global AI industry and semiconductor market.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.