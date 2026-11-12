80,000 people flock to MUSINSA’s Osaka pop-up... 70% of visitors aged 18–29

At the MUSINSA Osaka Pop-up Store 2026. Photo courtesy of MUSINSA

About 80,000 people visited MUSINSA’s pop-up store in Osaka, Japan, setting a record for the most visitors since the company entered the Japanese market. At least 70% of visitors were aged 18–29, confirming demand for K-fashion among young Japanese consumers.

MUSINSA said on the 12th that about 80,000 people visited the MUSINSA Osaka Pop-up Store 2026, which it operated for 17 days from October 23 to November 8 at VS., a mixed-use cultural space in Umeda, Osaka, Japan. It was the most-visited event since MUSINSA held its first pop-up in Japan in 2023.

Interest in the offline event led to an influx of new online customers and increased purchases. In conjunction with the pop-up, MUSINSA ran a “K-Fashion Tour Osaka” promotion in the Japan section of its global store, enabling customers to buy online the brands they encountered at the event.

As a result, the number of new members in the Japan section of the MUSINSA Global Store rose 101% from the same period a month earlier, while the number of first-time buyers increased 65%. The transaction value of the 71 brands participating in the pop-up also grew 268% over the same period. MUSINSA Standard, ILLIGO and Aseon, among others, each recorded sales in the 100-million-won range.

At the MUSINSA Osaka Pop-up Store 2026. Photo courtesy of MUSINSA

The pop-up was organized to support Korean brands’ expansion into Japan by combining government support programs with MUSINSA’s local distribution and marketing capabilities. It was carried out through the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea Foundation for Cooperation of Large & Small Business, Rural Affairs’ “2026 Support Program for Joint Overseas Expansion by Large and Small Businesses,” and was also linked to the Korea Small and Medium Venture Business Distribution Center’s “K-Export Strategic Products Program.”

In particular, the transaction value of the six brands that entered the Japanese market for the first time through this event increased about threefold compared with the same period a month earlier. MUSINSA supported the new brands’ market entry by giving them opportunities to meet local consumers in person and connecting those interactions to online purchases.

A MUSINSA representative said, “Since holding our first pop-up in Tokyo in 2023, MUSINSA has supported Korean brands’ expansion into Japan’s major fashion districts, including Shibuya and Harajuku. With this Osaka pop-up extending our reach to the Kansai region, we will continue to actively combine public support programs with MUSINSA’s local distribution and marketing capabilities to help more K-fashion brands establish a stable foundation for growth in the Japanese market.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.