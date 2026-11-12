Exam-takers feel a sharp twinge at the base of the buttocks... Tailbone pain can be mistaken for a herniated disc

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the CSAT approaching, students preparing for the exam are making a final push and spending most of the day at their desks. Sitting for long periods can leave the lower back or area around the buttocks feeling stiff. In particular, they should take note if they feel a sharp twinge at the base of the buttocks that worsens the moment they stand up after sitting. This pain is often mistaken for a herniated disc or simple muscle soreness, but it is more likely to be coccydynia (tailbone pain), which affects the area around the coccyx at the very bottom of the spine.

The coccyx, or tailbone, is a small bone at the very bottom of the spine that connects to the sacrum. Ligaments and muscles around it support the tailbone. Sitting on a hard chair for a long time or leaning backward can put pressure on the tailbone and cause pain. Students who spend long hours studying while seated are especially likely to put strain on the area around the tailbone by staying in the same position for too long.

Coccydynia can be caused not only by pressure from sitting for long periods but also by abnormalities in the tailbone’s structure or movement. Pain can occur if the tailbone is injured in trauma, such as a fall onto the buttocks, or if it curves abnormally and irritates the surrounding tissues. Pain can also occur if the tailbone moves more than normal when sitting or, conversely, if its movement is restricted.

The main symptoms are pain and tenderness around the tailbone. Sitting on a hard chair can cause a throbbing or stabbing sensation, and symptoms often worsen when standing up after sitting. A herniated disc often causes pain or numbness that extends from the lower back through the buttocks and legs, whereas coccydynia tends to cause pain concentrated in the tailbone, located just above the cleft between the buttocks. If the pain persists for a long time, it can become chronic and make it difficult to sit for extended periods, interfering with studying and daily life.

However, not all pain around the tailbone is coccydynia. Conditions affecting the lower back or pelvis, among others, can also cause referred pain that spreads to the area around the tailbone, so it is important to distinguish coccydynia from other conditions.

During an examination, a doctor will ask when the pain began, whether there was an injury, and how symptoms change with posture, and will assess tenderness and movement around the tailbone. X-rays may be used to check the bone’s shape and whether it is injured, and CT or MRI scans may be performed if further tests are needed. In particular, if abnormal movement of the tailbone is suspected, X-rays may be taken with the patient sitting and standing to compare how the tailbone moves in each position.

Treatment for coccydynia depends on its cause and the severity of symptoms. In the early stages, it is important to make lifestyle adjustments to reduce pressure on the tailbone. Using a cushion with a cutout for the tailbone can help reduce the pressure on it while sitting. It is best to lean the upper body slightly forward when seated and to get up and move around lightly at intervals while studying, rather than staying in the same position for too long.

If symptoms persist despite these measures, conservative treatments such as medication or physical therapy may be used. If there is no improvement, local injections or a nerve block may be considered. Surgery is performed only in a limited number of patients whose symptoms persist for a long time despite conservative treatment.

Director Kim Ji-yeon of the Spine Center in the Department of Neurosurgery at Seran General Hospital advised, “As study hours increase, students preparing for exams can easily end up maintaining for long periods postures that put strain on the tailbone.” She added, “In particular, if pain at the base of the buttocks recurs when standing up after sitting, or symptoms worsen in certain positions, it is best not to dismiss it as simple muscle soreness and to seek medical care to find out the cause.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Center Director Kim Ji-yeon explains coccydynia (tailbone pain) to a student preparing for an exam.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.