Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital proves ‘world-first’ benefits of single-port robotic surgery for colon cancer: “Less pain and faster recovery”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A research team at the Cancer Center of Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital has, for the first time in the world, demonstrated that single-port robotic surgery for colon cancer patients maintains long-term oncological outcomes comparable to those of conventional laparoscopic surgery while significantly reducing postoperative pain and speeding recovery.

The study was recently published in the international journal *Journal of Robotic Surgery* under the title “Single-Port Robotic Surgery Versus Conventional Laparoscopic Surgery for Colon Cancer: Analysis of Perioperative and Oncological Outcomes Using Propensity Score Overlap Weighting.”

A research team led by professors Noh Kyung-tae, Kim Ho-seung and Cho Min-hyung of the Department of Surgery at the Cancer Center of Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital compared the clinical outcomes of the two surgical methods in 472 patients who underwent colon cancer surgery from March 2019 to February 2025 (142 who received single-port robotic surgery and 330 who received conventional multiport laparoscopic surgery), using propensity score overlap weighting. This method statistically adjusts for differences between the two groups in factors such as patients’ age, sex and underlying conditions, allowing surgical outcomes to be compared more objectively.

The study found that patients who underwent single-port robotic surgery had significantly less postoperative pain than those who underwent conventional laparoscopic surgery. In particular, on the second day after surgery, the pain score was 1.86 in the single-port robotic surgery group, lower than the 3.30 in the conventional laparoscopic surgery group.

Recovery after surgery was also faster. The time to first passage of gas averaged 2.4 days in the single-port robotic surgery group, one day shorter than in the conventional laparoscopic surgery group. The average hospital stay was 7.5 days and 8.5 days, respectively, a reduction of about one day. Adjuvant chemotherapy was also started after an average of 23.1 days in the single-port robotic surgery group, about 7.4 days earlier than in the conventional laparoscopic surgery group.

Most importantly, there was no significant difference from conventional laparoscopic surgery in oncological outcomes, a key measure of cancer treatment. The three-year recurrence-free survival rate was 95.2% in the single-port robotic surgery group and 95.1% in the conventional laparoscopic surgery group; the three-year overall survival rates were also similar, at 97.2% and 94.8%, respectively. No significant differences were found in pathological measures such as the number of lymph nodes removed and resection margins.

The study is of considerable academic and clinical significance because it objectively demonstrated, for the first time in the world, that single-port robotic surgery offers not only patient-centered benefits such as pain relief and faster recovery, but also long-term oncological safety, a key aspect of cancer treatment.

Noh Kyung-tae, director of the Colon Cancer Center (Department of Surgery), said, “The study confirmed that single-port robotic surgery maintains oncological outcomes similar to those of conventional laparoscopic surgery while offering advantages in reducing postoperative pain and speeding recovery.” He added, “The Cancer Center will continue to verify oncological safety through ongoing research and clinical experience, and to advance patient-centered minimally invasive surgery that can reduce the burden of surgery on patients while improving treatment outcomes and quality of life.”

Meanwhile, the Cancer Center at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital plans to continue advancing patient-centered minimally invasive surgery by continually verifying the oncological safety of single-port robotic surgery through multicenter collaborative research and long-term follow-up, and by establishing appropriate patient selection criteria.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Noh Kyung-tae, Kim Ho-seung and Cho Min-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.