“While confronting him over unpaid wages...” Man in his 50s slapped nine times dies after 14 months in a coma, sparking controversy

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 50s who was arguing with his employer over unpaid wages and dismissal was slapped nine times, suffered an acute cerebral infarction and eventually died after remaining in a coma for more than 14 months. The court ruled that the assault was a factor that triggered the cerebral infarction and ordered the assailant to pay 70% of the damages suffered by the victim’s family.

According to Chinese media outlets including The Paper, a court in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, recently dismissed an appeal filed by the employer, Qin, and upheld the lower court’s ruling. The court of first instance had ordered Qin to pay the bereaved family a total of 846,550 yuan (about 170 million won), ruling that Qin was liable for 70% of the damages suffered by the victim, Mr. Ma. According to the judgment, the incident occurred on the afternoon of December 14, 2024, at the entrance to an apartment complex in Zhengzhou. Ma regularly worked at a business run by Qin, and the two argued over unpaid wages and dismissal. Ma’s daughter-in-law was also nearby at the time.

Ma’s daughter-in-law testified that “Qin suddenly hit my father-in-law, and I couldn’t stop Qin,” and that “after he was hit hard in the head and face, he said he was thirsty and also complained of dizziness.”

Ma later developed numbness in his legs and other physical symptoms and was taken to a hospital. Examination results showed acute cerebral infarction, cerebral edema and brain herniation, and he underwent thrombectomy and decompressive craniectomy, among other procedures.

However, Ma did not regain consciousness for a long time after the surgery. A forensic medical assessment in December 2025 found that he qualified for a Grade 1 disability, with no strength in his limbs, and was completely dependent on care, requiring help from others with all aspects of daily life. Ma ultimately died of cerebral infarction on February 28, 2026.

During a police investigation, the employer, Qin, admitted that he had slapped Ma nine times in total. However, he also claimed that Ma had hit his own head with a handbag, kicked at a thigh and picked up a brick twice.

The investigation found that Ma had preexisting medical conditions. About seven months before the incident, he was hospitalized from May 15 to 27, 2024, and was diagnosed at the time with multiple cerebral infarctions and Grade 3 hypertension (the highest-risk group). His family, however, said that after being discharged, Ma resumed his normal daily activities, continued working at Qin’s business and carried out his duties without difficulty. CCTV footage from the scene also showed no notable abnormalities in Ma’s gait or movements before the assault.

The court of first instance recognized a causal relationship between the assault and the cerebral infarction. The panel found that Qin’s assault had undermined Ma’s stable state of health and that, given their existing employer-employee relationship, Qin would have had some knowledge of Ma’s health. While finding a causal link between the assault and the harm suffered, the court weighed Ma’s preexisting conditions and the degree of fault on both sides, among other factors, and set Qin’s liability at 70%.

Qin appealed the first-instance ruling, but the court of second instance dismissed the appeal, finding no problems with the lower court’s findings of fact or application of the law. The first-instance ruling holding Qin liable for 70% of the damages was therefore upheld in full and became final.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.