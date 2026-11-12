“Improving Patient Safety and the Quality of Healthcare Services”... Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Holds 25th QI Festival

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University-affiliated Cheonan Hospital, headed by Lee Mun-su, held its 25th QI Festival at Hyeongok Hall in the hospital on the afternoon of the 11th.

The QI Festival was organized to share the results of QI (Quality Improvement) activities carried out by faculty and staff throughout the year to improve patient safety and the quality of healthcare services, and to spread best practices.

This year’s festival featured eight teams sharing their outstanding achievements across four areas—improving customer satisfaction, patient safety, improving care processes and work practices, and increasing revenue—in two sessions.

The first session covered four topics: collaborative nursing practice (Clinical Support Nursing Team’s Lee Mi-ja); improving customer satisfaction by making testing-room locations easier to find (Special Testing Team’s Kim Jin-young); strengthening patient safety and improving work processes in the general radiography room (Radiology Team’s Choi Yong-sang); and enhancing training in essential critical-care procedures and emergency response capabilities through collaboration between intensivists and nurses (EICU’s Lee Eun-jung).

The second session also featured cases including improving nursing workflows by standardizing admission guidance (Integrated Nursing and Care Service Ward’s Kim Yun-mi); improving access to educational materials and the education management system through an AI chatbot (Nursing Education Unit’s Woo Ji-yoon); improving workflows by standardizing the expiration dates of sterilized supplies (Central Supply Room’s Jeong Gyeong-ok); and reducing medical waste by improving awareness of waste separation (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center’s Ji Su-hyeon).

Hospital Director Lee Mun-su said, “QI activities are highly meaningful because they involve faculty and staff working together to consider problems in the healthcare setting and improve them.” He added, “We will continue to actively share and spread the various improvement activities taking place on the ground, and work to improve patient safety and the quality of healthcare services.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.