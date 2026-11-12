“Water from the restroom flooded into the cabin”... Passenger jet makes emergency landing after onboard leak

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A passenger plane operated by a U.S. low-cost airline made an emergency landing after a leak from an onboard restroom sink flooded the cabin floor.

According to U.S. media outlets including CBS News, at around 10:15 a.m. local time on the 11th, Frontier Airlines Flight 3655, which had departed Denver International Airport in Colorado and was headed for Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan, changed course to Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Illinois.

The incident began when water leaked from a sink in the restroom at the front of the aircraft. As the leak worsened and water flowed into the cabin, wetting the floor, the captain declared an emergency to air traffic control.

In communication with an air traffic controller, the captain explained that he was concerned the substantial amount of leaked water could damage the aircraft's electronic equipment. Air traffic control authorized an emergency landing at O'Hare Airport.

Video posted on social media showed water flowing out of the restroom at the front of the cabin.

A passenger said another passenger, who was a plumber, managed to shut off the water, but the aircraft had already changed course because a considerable amount of water had flowed into the cabin. No passengers or crew members were injured.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.