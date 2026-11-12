“Support for police officer seriously injured while trying to prevent a secondary crash”... Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine’s “heartwarming” community service

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine is helping with the treatment and recovery of a police officer who was seriously injured while trying to prevent a secondary crash at a highway accident scene.

Jaseng Medical Foundation said on the 12th that it held a ceremony on the 11th at the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency to present funds for the treatment and recovery of a police officer seriously injured while on duty. Twenty people attended, including Shin Min-sik, chair of the foundation’s social contribution committee; Kim Hong-geun, acting chief of the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency; and Kim Hyo-jin, secretary-general of the Gyeonggi Community Chest of Korea.

Jaseng Medical Foundation donated 10 million won in treatment and recovery support through a designated donation to the Gyeonggi Community Chest of Korea. The funds will be used for the officer’s future treatment, rehabilitation and other aspects of recovery.

The officer serves with the Highway Patrol of the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency and was dispatched at around 5 a.m. on the 24th of last month to an accident scene near Yeoju Junction on the Incheon-bound side of the Yeongdong Expressway. An SUV had struck a large trailer that had overturned on the road, causing a fire and creating an imminent risk of a chain collision involving vehicles behind it. The officer began directing traffic on the busy expressway to prevent a secondary crash and was struck by an oncoming 6.5-ton truck.

The officer suffered severe injuries, including the amputation of the left leg above the knee, as well as fractures to the right collarbone, ribs and femur, among other injuries. The officer was taken to a hospital immediately after the accident and underwent emergency surgery, but is struggling with severe pain and a high fever and will need further treatment and rehabilitation.

Jaseng Medical Foundation decided to provide the support to offer practical help to an officer injured while risking their life to protect the lives and safety of the public. As treatment and rehabilitation are expected to take a long time because of the severe trauma, the foundation plans to ease the financial burden of care so the officer can focus entirely on recovery.

Kim Hong-geun, acting chief of the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency, said, “I am deeply grateful to Jaseng Medical Foundation for extending a warm helping hand to a colleague who was seriously injured while guarding the scene of a dangerous accident.” He added, “The police will continue to provide close support to ensure the injured officer can focus on treatment and rehabilitation and return to daily life in good health.”

Shin Min-sik, chair of Jaseng Medical Foundation’s social contribution committee, said, “I was saddened to hear that a police officer suffered serious injuries while carrying out their duties at a dangerous accident scene to protect public safety.” Shin added, “I hope this support will be of some help with treatment and recovery, and I wish the officer a swift recovery and a return to daily life.”

Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine has consistently supported people who have devoted themselves to their neighbors and society, guided by its management philosophy of “a compassionate heart”—feeling a patient’s pain as one would a family member’s and sincerely doing everything possible to help. This past February, it provided emergency living and medical expenses to the family of Yang Myeong-deok, hailed as a “truck accident hero,” who was seriously injured while stopping a 1-ton truck whose brakes had failed in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. In 2023, it also provided support to the bereaved family of the late Lieutenant Yoo Jae-guk of the Han River Police Unit, who died while searching for people missing in the Han River. The foundation continues its social contribution work for those who have devoted themselves to the country and their neighbors, including support for independence activists and their descendants.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Shin Min-sik (center), chair of Jaseng Medical Foundation’s social contribution committee, poses for a commemorative photo at the ceremony presenting treatment and recovery support funds for the police officer,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.