Professor Park Do-jung Named President of the Korean Surgical Society... “80th Anniversary Next Year, a Starting Point for a New Leap”

[Jang Jong-ho, reporter for Sportschosun] Professor Park Do-jung of the Department of Gastrointestinal Surgery at Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) was inaugurated as the new president at the Korean Surgical Society’s general meeting held on the 7th. The term is two years.

Founded in 1947, the Korean Surgical Society is one of Korea’s leading professional societies for surgery. About 8,000 surgical specialists are active in its 19 subspecialty societies and six research groups. Through regular academic conferences and publication of its journal, ASTR (Archives of Surgical Treatment and Research), among other activities, it has led the development of surgical research and education in Korea and abroad. The society will mark its 80th anniversary in 2027.

The new president, Park, is a world-renowned expert in laparoscopic and robot-assisted minimally invasive surgery for gastric cancer. In particular, he established laparoscopic double-tract anastomosis to address post-meal reflux after surgery in patients with upper gastric cancer, and helped have it incorporated into international standard guidelines in 2019, contributing to the preservation of function in gastric cancer surgery. He has also continued research into single-port minimally invasive surgery and enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS), helping improve treatment outcomes and quality of life for gastric cancer patients.

He has also been extensively involved in society operations and policy discussions. He has served as director of academic affairs for the Korean Surgical Society and the Korean Society for Surgical Metabolism and Nutrition; director of insurance affairs for the Korean Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery; and executive director for general affairs at the Korean Cancer Association, the Korean Gastric Cancer Association and the Korean Society of Surgical Oncology, among others. He currently serves as chief of the Office of Planning and Coordination and the Office of Hospital Management Support at SNUH, and previously served as chief of the Office of External Relations.

Upon taking office, President Park presented five key initiatives for the sustainable development of surgery in South Korea: improving the environment for essential medical care; reforming education and training systems; promoting communication and harmony among members; leading the future of surgery; and strengthening public trust.

First, he plans to create a stable environment for surgeons to practice by establishing a reasonable compensation system and a legal safety net for medical accidents, among other measures, and to strengthen cooperation with the government, the National Assembly and relevant organizations. He also plans to reform education and training systems so young doctors will choose surgery, reduce disparities in education among training institutions, and foster communication and harmony among members from diverse fields. In addition, he intends to respond proactively to changes in advanced medical technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), and expand international cooperation to enhance the competitiveness of South Korean surgery. He also plans to build a society trusted by the public by improving patient safety and the quality of medical care.

President Park Do-jung said, “I will make surgery a field that younger generations are eager to choose, building on what our seniors have proudly safeguarded, and one that members can take pride in and the public can feel reassured by.” He added, “By pooling our members’ strength and wisdom, we will make next year’s 80th anniversary a starting point for a new leap forward.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Do-jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.