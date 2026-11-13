UD Dental Holds Medical Volunteer Event at Daejeon Veterans Nursing Home, Offering Oral Exams and Denture Checks to About 100 Seniors

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] On the 10th, UD Dental visited the Daejeon Veterans Nursing Home and held its “Visiting Sharing Care, Hope for Healthy Teeth” campaign for about 100 elderly residents.

About 10 people, including medical staff from the Daejeon Wolpyeong UD Dental Clinic, dental technicians and volunteers, took part in the medical volunteer event. It was organized to assess the seniors’ oral health and help them with everyday dental care.

“Visiting Sharing Care, Hope for Healthy Teeth” is part of the UD Care Campaign, a social contribution initiative run by UD Dental. The initiative provides professional medical services directly to medically underserved and low-income groups who have difficulty accessing care. Since 2016, it has expanded its reach to rural and mountainous areas with limited access to medical services, using the UD Dental Bus, which is equipped with dental treatment equipment.

The Daejeon Veterans Nursing Home, where this volunteer activity took place, is a public long-term care facility established by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and operated by the Korea Veterans Health Service. It provides a range of welfare and long-term care services to seniors who need such care, including veterans, their bereaved family members and local residents.

That day, UD Dental’s medical staff provided individual oral examinations and preventive care to about 100 elderly residents of the nursing home, as well as practical oral care services such as denture assessments, repairs and cleaning. They also explained how to care for dentures and maintain proper oral hygiene so that the elderly seniors, could maintain their oral health comfortably in their daily lives.

The team also provided oral care products and denture care kits to support the seniors’ ongoing oral health, and donated 200 servings of UD Life Care health supplements, including propolis and collagen.

Kim Jeong-seon, director of the Daejeon Wolpyeong UD Dental Clinic, who took part in the medical volunteer work, said, “For seniors to lead healthy daily lives, it is important to look after their oral health regularly as well as their physical health. I hope this volunteer activity will help ease, even a little, the difficulties faced by seniors who have trouble getting dental care.” Kim added, “We will continue our charitable work and medical volunteer activities, staying in close communication with the local community so that we can provide practical help to neighbors with limited access to medical care.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

The director of the Daejeon Wolpyeong UD Dental Clinic conducts an oral examination for a senior at the Daejeon Veterans Nursing Home.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.