“Device Use Discontinued After Cochlear Implant Surgery; No Perceived Hearing Improvement”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Cochlear implants are an effective treatment for auditory rehabilitation in patients with severe-to-profound hearing loss, but some patients do not continue using the device after surgery.

The findings indicate that comprehensive postoperative care is needed for these patients.

An otolaryngology research team from Ajou University Hospital and Hana ENT Hospital retrospectively analyzed clinical data from 545 patients who underwent cochlear implant surgery between 2002 and 2023, examining the frequency of device non-use and its clinical and behavioral characteristics. The findings were recently published online in the international journal Acta Oto-Laryngologica.

The analysis found that 36 patients (6.6%) had stopped using their cochlear implant. The non-use rate was 8.7% (25/287) among patients with prelingual hearing loss and 4.3% (11/258) among those with postlingual hearing loss. The research team said that clinical and behavioral patterns associated with discontinuing device use differed according to when the hearing loss occurred.

Among patients with prelingual hearing loss, difficulty adapting to the sound from the cochlear implant and a lack of perceived hearing benefit were the main reasons, each accounting for 48.0%. Inner ear structural abnormalities, including inner ear malformations or auditory nerve hypoplasia, were identified in 44.0% of non-users in this group. By contrast, among patients with postlingual hearing loss, psychological and social factors accounted for 27.3%, in addition to difficulty adapting to sound (36.4%) and a lack of perceived hearing benefit (18.2%). These factors included depression, cognitive decline, and the financial burden of replacing a speech processor after it was lost.

Notably, not all patients who stopped using their devices had experienced no hearing improvement at all after surgery.

Some patients stopped using their devices because of factors such as the limited hearing benefit they perceived in everyday life or difficulty adapting to the sound, even though their auditory performance or speech perception had improved compared with before surgery. This suggests that objective hearing test results alone may not be enough to determine whether a patient will continue using the device long term.

The paper’s first author, Dr. Jang Jeong-hun, director of Hana ENT Hospital and head of its Cochlear Implant Center, stressed that long-term cochlear implant use depends on thoroughly assessing the condition of the inner ear and auditory nerve, as well as the duration of hearing loss, before surgery, and explaining realistic expectations to patients and their caregivers. He also recommended that otolaryngologists, audiologists, and speech-language pathologists work together after surgery to continue auditory rehabilitation and counseling, while also considering adult patients’ psychological and cognitive status and the financial burden of replacing devices.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Dr. Jang Jeong-hun during cochlear implant surgery

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.