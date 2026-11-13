“Spinal Stenosis: When Should You Have Surgery?”...Specialists’ Criteria for Choosing a Treatment

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Back pain is a chronic ailment of modern life. Statistics show that as many as nine out of 10 people experience back pain at least once in their lifetime. People often think of a herniated disc first when back pain occurs, but spinal stenosis may also be the cause. These are two common spinal disorders. Their symptoms are similar and easy to confuse, but they differ in the causes of nerve compression and the ways the pain occurs.

Himchan Hospital’s YouTube channel offers a range of information, from the main symptoms of spinal stenosis to treatment options and cases in which surgery is needed. Lee Soo-chan, Himchan Hospital’s chief director, and Hwang Sun-myeong, its director of neurosurgery, answer questions about spinal stenosis on Soo-chan’s Joint Talk.

Following last week’s discussion of the differences between the symptoms of spinal stenosis and a herniated disc, as well as preventive exercises that can be done in everyday life, a video released today explains when spinal stenosis requires surgery, the surgical methods available, and the recovery process after surgery.

Spinal stenosis is a condition in which degenerative changes in the tissues around the spine due to aging narrow the passage through which nerves travel, compressing the nerves and causing back pain, leg numbness, and other symptoms. Unlike with a herniated disc, bending forward often relieves symptoms because it widens the space through which the nerves pass. The course of treatment should be determined by considering not only imaging results but also the patient’s actual symptoms and ability to walk.

Hwang Sun-myeong, director of neurosurgery at Himchan Hospital, said, “Even if spinal stenosis has been diagnosed, it is important to check whether the MRI results match the actual symptoms,” adding, “Surgery is not necessarily the answer, as symptoms may improve with conservative treatment in some cases.” However, surgical treatment should be considered if the pain becomes so severe that walking is impossible or if paralysis develops.

It is also a misconception that treating spinal stenosis necessarily requires stabilizing the spine with screws. Hwang Sun-myeong explained, “Depending on the patient’s condition, quality of life may improve with a treatment that opens only the passage through which the nerves travel, such as a foraminal enlargement procedure.” More information is available on Himchan Hospital’s official YouTube channel.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Lee Soo-chan, Himchan Hospital’s chief director (left), and Hwang Sun-myeong, its director of neurosurgery, appear on Soo-chan’s Joint Talk.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.