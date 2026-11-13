“Smoking Damages Your Lumbar Discs, Too”... Risk of Nonunion After Spinal Surgery Doubles

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] It is widely known that smoking is a leading cause of lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, but it is easy to overlook that it also threatens spinal health, including the lumbar discs. Harmful substances in cigarettes not only accelerate degenerative changes in the discs but also interfere with the recovery process that allows bones to fuse firmly after spinal surgery. Patients who are about to undergo or have undergone spinal fusion surgery need to take particular care, as smoking can determine the success or failure of the operation.

◇ Harmful Substances in Cigarettes Disrupt Nutrient Supply to Discs

Discs, which absorb shock between the vertebrae, are tissues with almost no blood vessels. Because they receive oxygen and nutrients mainly through the endplates at the ends of the vertebrae, they are sensitive to surrounding blood flow and oxygen supply.

Nicotine in cigarettes constricts blood vessels, while carbon monoxide reduces the blood’s ability to carry oxygen. If the supply of oxygen and nutrients needed by the discs is disrupted as a result, cellular metabolic activity and the tissue’s ability to maintain itself may decline.

Kim Gyeong-tae, director of the Spine Center at Suwon Nanuri Hospital, explained, “Smoking can increase reactive oxygen species and inflammatory responses, accelerating damage to disc cells. It also adversely affects the synthesis of proteoglycans, which help discs retain moisture and elasticity, increasing the likelihood of degenerative changes over the long term.”

◇ What If You Keep Smoking After Spinal Surgery?

The harmful effects of smoking also appear during recovery after spinal surgery. This is particularly important for spinal fusion surgery, which stabilizes unstable vertebrae and encourages them to fuse together: successful bone fusion after the operation is crucial.

However, smoking can interfere with the blood supply needed for bone formation and impede bone fusion, raising the risk of “nonunion,” in which bones fail to fuse properly after surgery. Indeed, a meta-analysis published in the international journal Global Spine Journal in 2025, which combined findings from 29 studies, found that smokers had about 1.97 times the risk of nonunion after spinal fusion surgery as nonsmokers.

Kim Gyeong-tae emphasized, “With spinal fusion surgery, the process of the bones fusing securely afterward is just as important as the operation itself. Because smoking can disrupt this recovery process, it is advisable to quit before surgery and continue to abstain afterward.”

◇ The First Step to Protecting Spinal Health: Quitting Smoking

Lumbar disc disorders and degenerative spinal diseases arise from a combination of factors, including aging, genetics and lifestyle. Smoking is also one of the risk factors that interfere with nutrient supply to and recovery of spinal tissue.

Therefore, it is important to make quitting smoking part of your routine to protect your spinal health. In particular, patients preparing for spinal surgery are advised to quit as early as possible—at least four weeks before the operation—and to continue abstaining afterward in accordance with their medical team’s instructions.

Kim Gyeong-tae advised, “Quitting smoking is an important lifestyle choice for protecting spinal health as well as the lungs and heart. For patients about to undergo surgery or recovering from it, quitting smoking is an important part of care that can improve treatment outcomes.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Kim Gyeong-tae

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.