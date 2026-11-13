LOTTE Ventures Holds '2026 Lotte Open Innovation Day' and Unveils Collaboration Results With 10 Startups

◇ LOTTE Ventures executives and employees attending the 'Lotte Open Innovation Day,' held at the Lotte Cinema World Tower branch in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the 11th, with representatives of the 10 startups that took part

On the 11th, LOTTE Ventures held the '2026 Lotte Open Innovation Day' at the Lotte Cinema World Tower branch and presented collaboration results between affiliates and 10 startups from the 14th cohort of L-CAMP and the 6th cohort of Mirae Sikdan, as well as growth stories from Lotte Group’s in-house ventures.

L-CAMP and Mirae Sikdan are bottom-up programs in which startups first propose collaboration projects to Lotte Group affiliates. LOTTE Ventures supports them by assigning a dedicated investment manager to each company and facilitating connections with affiliates, on-site testing, commercialization funding and direct investment. At the event, Vertical Labs presented a case in which it had completed on-site testing of its Physical AI solution at a Lotte Global Logistics distribution center and was discussing its adoption. Lways, an in-house venture at Lotte Homeshopping, also shared the growth story of its functional-claim food brand, 'El Bottle.'

The discussion that followed included Vertical Labs CEO Nam Chang-ju, Enough U CEO Im Seung-hyeok and manager Jeong Seo-young of Lotte Global Logistics, among others, who shared their experience turning on-site testing into actual business and tips for making use of the program. The 10 companies selected in this February’s open call after competing at odds of 24 to 1 held 132 meetings over about six months with affiliates in the food, distribution, commerce, advertising and logistics sectors, and pursued about 20 on-site tests with 16 affiliates.

LOTTE Ventures invested a total of 3 billion won directly in these companies and also helped them secure policy funding worth about 2.4 billion won. Next year, it plans to expand open innovation into the biotech sector, add a biotech track to L-CAMP’s recruitment in the first half of 2027, and run a biotech-focused program with Lotte Biologics.

LOTTE Ventures CEO Kim Seung-wook said, “We will not stop at pursuing investment returns; we will work together in real business settings to achieve results through growth,” adding, “We will do our best to build a world where startups and Lotte Group innovate together.”

Sohyoung Kim, reporter, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.