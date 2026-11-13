Rep. Seo Young-seok Proposes Emergency Medical Service Act Amendment to Eliminate Uninsured Ambulances and ‘Insurance Just for Inspections’

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Seo Young-seok, a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee (Democratic Party of Korea, Bucheon A district in Gyeonggi Province), has moved to amend the law to block some ambulance operators from gaming insurance enrollment in the first place and prevent confusion on the ground caused by changes to the specifications for public ambulances.

Seo said on the 12th that he had introduced, as lead sponsor, the “Bill on Partial Amendment to the Emergency Medical Service Act” to strengthen oversight of ambulance insurance coverage and provide the time needed to secure replacement vehicles that meet the new ambulance specifications.

Current laws require ambulances to carry liability and comprehensive insurance to cover accidents. However, some ambulance operators have been taking out insurance only for periodic inspections to reduce their premium costs, then canceling it after the inspections. If it is not possible to verify that coverage remains in force afterward, ambulances may operate uninsured even if they were insured at the time of inspection, putting accident victims at risk of not receiving adequate compensation.

The amendment introduced by Seo would explicitly establish in law the obligation for operators of ambulances and other covered vehicles to carry liability and comprehensive insurance. It would also allow the Minister of Health and Welfare and the heads of local governments to request insurance coverage information from organizations that calculate insurance rates and insurance companies. Any organization receiving such a request would have to comply unless it had a legitimate reason not to.

The amendment would also allow an information system to be established and operated to verify insurance coverage, providing a legal basis for checking coverage continuously even after periodic inspections. Violations of the insurance requirement could result in permit revocation, closure, or suspension of operations for up to six months.

The amendment also calls for delaying by three years the application of the patient-compartment expansion standard for ambulances operated by the national and local governments. The Emergency Medical Service Act, amended last year, requires a clearance of at least 70 cm between the partition separating the driver’s compartment and the cot to allow emergency treatment to be carried out smoothly inside an ambulance. The standard is scheduled to apply to newly registered ambulances operated by the national and local governments after April 2, 2027.

However, a decision has been made to discontinue the production and sale of vehicles that meet the standard, making it necessary to secure replacement vehicles. Introducing a new vehicle as an ambulance takes considerable time, including for assessments of its suitability for operation, driving safety tests, and the installation of specialized equipment. A preparation period is therefore needed to avoid disruptions to vehicle supply and emergency patient transport. Accordingly, the amendment delays by three years the application of the patient-compartment expansion standard to public ambulances, so that the same standard will apply to ambulances newly registered after April 2, 2030, regardless of who operates them.

Seo Young-seok stressed, “Ambulances meant to protect patients’ lives must not operate in an insurance blind spot,” and said, “We need to strengthen the management system so that we can verify not only whether insurance was in place at the time of inspection but also whether it remains in force during actual operation.” He added, “For standards designed to ensure space for emergency treatment to take hold properly on the ground, they must be backed by the development of replacement vehicles and safety testing,” and said, “I will strengthen the institutional foundations to ensure a stable supply and operation of ambulances and protect emergency patients and accident victims.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Rep. Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.