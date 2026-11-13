Who Is Colette Kress, NVIDIA's First New Chief in 33 Years?... Dubbed a 'Wall Street Warrior'

Colette Kress, who has become NVIDIA's new chief. Reuters-Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] “A Wall Street warrior has emerged.”

Interest is growing in Colette Kress (59), who has become NVIDIA's new chief for the first time in 33 years. She is said to be a key executive who has long overseen the company's finances, supported its explosive growth, and led its major investment and fundraising strategies.

NVIDIA announced on the 12th (local time) that it had appointed CFO Kress as interim CEO following CEO Jensen Huang's resignation. Kress joined NVIDIA in 2013 and has led its finance organization for 13 years. She will serve as both CEO and CFO until a permanent successor is chosen. She is regarded as a leader with strong drive and leadership, earning her the reputation of a “Wall Street warrior.” NVIDIA's board plans to search for its next CEO, considering both internal and external candidates.

Kress was a key figure in devising the financial strategies that helped NVIDIA grow into a global AI chipmaker.

One reason her management skills have attracted attention is NVIDIA's so-called “circular financing” strategy. NVIDIA has expanded its business ecosystem by investing in companies that buy its chips or providing them with financial support.

She also built her career at major global technology companies before joining NVIDIA. She handled a range of finance-related roles at Cisco, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and other companies. She graduated from the University of Arizona and earned an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

The market has viewed Kress's management skills positively, while remaining cautious about whether she will be appointed CEO permanently.

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang's sudden departure is having considerable repercussions for NVIDIA and the global AI industry.

His resignation came amid reports of an inappropriate relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence agencies. He is also in an awkward position after rumors emerged of an affair with another woman who serves as an inside director at the company.

The stock price swung. According to the Associated Press, NVIDIA shares have fallen more than 30% since hitting a record high in October, and dropped about 5% further on the 12th, when news of Huang's resignation broke.

In a statement issued after her appointment as interim CEO, Kress said, “NVIDIA's strength has always come from its people,” and stressed, “I will move the company forward, building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen Huang has laid over the past 33 years.”

The global technology industry and financial markets are watching to see whether Kress can fill Huang's shoes and sustain the company's growth, and whether she can become his permanent successor rather than remain interim CEO.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.