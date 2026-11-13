“Jensen Huang Affair Rumors Erupt Again”... Another Allegation Involving a Former Nvidia Employee

Alice Huang (left) and Jensen Huang. Photo: New York Post

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] “There is a third woman.”

The controversy over the personal life of Jensen Huang, former CEO of Nvidia, has entered a new phase. Reports have emerged that, in addition to a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence and a female Nvidia executive, he also had an inappropriate relationship with another female employee. The fallout is mounting as the latest allegation surfaced just hours after Huang stepped down as CEO.

The U.S. outlet New York Post reported on the 12th (local time), citing Reuters, that Huang had an intimate relationship with another female employee while he was at Nvidia. Reuters reported this based on claims from two anonymous sources familiar with the relationship.

The identity and position of the woman newly mentioned have not been disclosed. Reuters said it tried to contact her but received no response. Nvidia also made no comment.

This report follows two previously reported allegations of extramarital relationships involving former CEO Huang. The individuals reported on previously were a senior female Nvidia executive and Alice Huang, a businesswoman from China. Alice Huang is the woman currently facing allegations that she is a Chinese spy.

Huang, 63, has two children with his wife, Lori Huang, whom he has been married to for more than 40 years. On the 8th, he admitted to his infidelity and apologized to his wife and family, but did not identify the woman involved in detail at the time.

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang abruptly resigned as Nvidia CEO on the 12th. His departure after leading the company for 33 years, having co-founded Nvidia in 1993, sent shockwaves through the global semiconductor and AI industries.

Nvidia’s board initially expressed confidence in Huang while conducting an independent investigation into the controversy over his personal life and the possibility of foreign intelligence agency involvement. After Huang resigned, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Colette Kress became interim CEO. The board is looking for a permanent successor.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.