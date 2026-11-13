Broadening Consumer Choice... Jung Kwan Jang Diversifies Its Product Line With a Focus on Convenience

Competition among products in the red ginseng market is changing. In the past, products meant to be taken at set times, such as red ginseng concentrate and stick packs, accounted for most of the market. Recently, however, small-format products that are easy to carry and consume have been on the rise. Combining ingredients such as vitamins and minerals is a strategic choice aimed at making products more accessible to consumers.

According to KGC on the 13th, Jung Kwan Jang has recently been seeking to diversify its product range with an emphasis on convenience. It is introducing easy-to-consume products centered on Hwalgi Ryeok, an ampoule-style red ginseng product. Hwalgi Ryeok is a liquid product made with six-year-grown red ginseng concentrate, traditional ingredients such as ginger, Daechu, goji berries, Schisandra chinensis and Astragalus mongholicus, and vitamins B and C. It comes in small ampoules designed to be consumed one bottle at a time. The company has made its products more accessible to younger consumers, including by launching Hwalgi Ryeok Energy Box, a product available exclusively through KakaoTalk Gift.

The product strategy goes beyond simply changing the packaging. By combining red ginseng with other nutrients, the company has segmented demand for health management. Hwalgi Ryeok Booster combines liquid red ginseng with tablets containing 12 types of multivitamins and minerals. This allows consumers to take red ginseng together with vitamins and minerals. Hwalgi Miteu, launched last December, contains six B vitamins, vitamins C, D, E and K, and essential minerals.

A Jung Kwan Jang representative said, “We are introducing red ginseng products in various forms, including Hwalgi Ryeok, for consumers who want to make health management more convenient in their daily lives.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.