Kumho Petrochemical Group Strengthens Safety and Environmental Management... Builds Foundation for Sustainable Growth

Courtesy of Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Kumho Petrochemical Group is making safety and the environment core values for sustainable growth and working to upgrade the safety and environmental management systems at its major affiliates.

Four petrochemical affiliates—Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Kumho P&B Chemicals, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, and Kumho Polychem—jointly operate safety, environmental, and health systems and are pursuing preventive, site-specific safety management and environmental improvement initiatives.

Kumho Resort is also strengthening its safety management system to reflect the characteristics of its industry.

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. revised its risk assessment process to strengthen the documentation and monitoring of hazards at its sites.

It is also fostering a site-focused safety culture by introducing advanced safety equipment, including intelligent CCTV, smart airbags, and smart safety helmets, and expanding pre-work safety checks (TBM) and VR safety training.

Kumho P&B Chemicals is focusing on managing hazardous chemicals and strengthening its emergency response capabilities.

The company is appointing additional hazardous chemical managers and providing regular training. It also conducts monthly in-house drills to prepare for chemical accidents and continually upgrades safety equipment, including by providing workers with protective gear and installing additional detectors.

Kumho Resort is identifying potential hazards in advance by conducting regular risk assessments at all its sites and operating a near-miss reporting system.

After Asiana Country Club and its Jeju site obtained safety and health management system certification last year, the company expanded the certification coverage to its Hwasun and Asan sites as well.

To reduce the environmental impact of its production processes, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals operates a system for early detection of pollutants at sewage and wastewater discharge outlets, as well as internal management targets for air pollutants.

In particular, it is reducing wastewater discharges and water use through electrolysis technology that recycles high-salinity wastewater as a raw material, and by reusing steam condensate and cooling water.

It is also strengthening management of product carbon emissions based on life-cycle assessments (LCAs) for all MDI products and ISCC PLUS certification, while continuing to improve its emergency response systems for incidents such as fires and gas leaks, as well as on-site safety inspections.

Kumho Polychem is systematically managing the entire waste process, from generation through final disposal, and working to expand recycling.

It is strengthening resource circulation through measures such as sorting and storing waste according to its characteristics, selecting outsourced waste-treatment contractors with recyclability in mind, and conducting regular on-site inspections.

It is also working to promote a safety culture by incorporating a “ZERO safety accidents” goal into all employees’ performance evaluation indicators and operating a regular safety and health consultative body with partner companies.

Kumho Petrochemical Group plans to continue making the safety of its sites and employees its top priority, while pursuing eco-friendly process improvements, expanded resource recycling, and further upgrades to its safety and environmental management systems.

Through these efforts, the group plans to embed safety and environmental considerations throughout its management and strengthen the foundation for sustainable growth.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.