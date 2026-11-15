Hallym University Medical Center Signs MOU With IQVIA to Strengthen Research Collaboration Using Medical Data

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Medical Center (President Lee Jae-joon) and global healthcare company IQVIA Solutions Korea Co., Ltd. (CEO Jung Soo-yong, hereinafter IQVIA) joined forces to promote medical data-based joint research and strengthen competitiveness in medical research.

Hallym University Medical Center signed an MOU with IQVIA at 2 p.m. on the 12th at Ilsong Cultural Center at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital. The signing ceremony for the agreement, titled “MOU on Promoting Medical Data-Based Joint Research and Advancing Medical Research,” was attended by about 10 officials from the two organizations, including Hallym University Medical Center President Lee Jae-joon and IQVIA CEO Jung Soo-yong.

The agreement was established to combine Hallym University Medical Center’s clinical expertise, medical data resources and multicenter research infrastructure with IQVIA’s global expertise in data analysis and research, thereby promoting multinational, multicenter joint research based on real-world data (RWD), generating medical evidence using medical data and strengthening research competitiveness. IQVIA is a global healthcare company that provides data-driven solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical industries, drawing on medical big data, advanced analytics technologies and healthcare expertise.

The two organizations will collaborate on planning and conducting joint research based on real-world data; evaluating the effectiveness and safety of pharmaceuticals and medical devices and analyzing treatment outcomes; sharing technical knowledge on medical data standardization, quality management and analytical methods; assessing the applicability of technologies and platforms for using and analyzing medical data; and providing education, seminars and academic exchanges to strengthen research personnel’s capabilities.

In particular, Hallym University Medical Center’s Big Data Center, headed by Young-kyun Seo, plans to expand the scope of its collaboration with IQVIA by sharing research needs from clinical settings and data analysis experience, and identifying new joint research projects, with a focus on practical cooperation. On this basis, it will strengthen its research network with global healthcare companies.

Hallym University Medical Center President Lee Jae-joon said, “The value of medical data lies in turning accumulated clinical information into reliable scientific evidence and connecting it to progress in actual healthcare settings. Through this agreement, we will combine our medical center’s rich clinical data and research infrastructure with IQVIA’s global expertise in data analysis and research to expand joint research based on real-world evidence (RWE). We will further strengthen our medical center’s research competitiveness by advancing our research foundation through the standardization of medical data and the exchange of analytical technologies.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Officials from Hallym University Medical Center and IQVIA Korea pose for a commemorative photo after signing an MOU. (From left) Won Jeong-hyeon, Consultant at IQVIA Korea; Young-kyun Seo, director of Hallym University

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.