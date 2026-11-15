“If You Have Trouble Swallowing Food, ‘This Test’ Is Essential”... The Critical Window That Can Determine Whether Esophageal Cancer Is Cured

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Esophageal cancer is considered difficult to treat because the trachea and major blood vessels are densely clustered nearby. However, if detected early, it can be treated with endoscopic procedures alone, preserving the esophagus without surgically removing it. Because the treatment strategy varies entirely depending on how deeply the cancer cells have invaded the esophageal wall and whether the cancer has metastasized, accurate staging and early screening are especially important.

Esophageal cancer is a malignant tumor that develops in the mucosa of the esophagus, the passage through which food travels. The esophagus is a tube-shaped organ about 25–30 cm long that extends from the throat through the chest to the stomach. It is divided into the cervical and thoracic esophagus, with the trachea and major blood vessels located nearby.

In a normal esophagus, the mucosa is smooth, the tiny blood vessels are regularly arranged, and the inner passage remains open. By contrast, advanced esophageal cancer appears as a mass and ulcers, with narrowing of the esophageal lumen. Early esophageal cancer, however, can present only as subtle mucosal changes, making it difficult to detect through standard white-light examination alone.

The stage of esophageal cancer is determined by assessing how deeply the primary tumor has invaded the esophageal wall, whether it has spread to regional lymph nodes, and whether there is distant metastasis to other organs such as the liver or lungs. The cancer is diagnosed through endoscopy and biopsy, while CT is used to assess invasion of nearby organs, lymph nodes, and distant metastases. PET-CT can help detect distant metastases not visible on CT, while endoscopic ultrasound is used when necessary to assess the depth of tumor invasion and regional lymph nodes. If there are lesions suspected of being metastases, additional tests such as MRI or a biopsy are performed.

Treatment varies depending on the stage, tumor location, and the patient’s overall health. In cases of the type most common in Korea, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, early-stage cancer confined to the superficial layers of the mucosa and carrying a low risk of lymph node metastasis can be treated with endoscopic resection while preserving the esophagus. If the cancer has invaded the muscularis mucosae or the submucosa, the final pathology results are used to determine whether additional surgery or chemoradiotherapy is needed.

Resectable, locally advanced esophageal cancer is treated with surgery following neoadjuvant multimodal therapy. When surgery is not appropriate, concurrent chemoradiotherapy is used with the aim of curing the cancer. If there is distant metastasis, systemic treatments such as cytotoxic chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy are the mainstay.

Supportive care to manage symptoms and nutritional status is also important throughout treatment. If a patient has difficulty swallowing, the consistency of their food can be adjusted; if needed, an esophageal stent or percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy can help with food intake and nutritional support. Weight, food intake, pain, nausea, and vomiting are assessed regularly, and possible side effects during treatment are monitored and managed in advance.

Professor Wang Ho-young of the Department of Gastroenterology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital said, “With esophageal cancer, accurately assessing how advanced the cancer is is just as important as detecting the lesion. If it is detected early, endoscopic resection can make it possible to treat the cancer while preserving the esophagus. So, if you have difficulty swallowing food, I recommend that you get an endoscopic examination without delay.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Wang Ho-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.