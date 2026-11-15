Primary Care Holds the Key to Early Detection of Depression... ‘Urgent Need to Bring Reimbursement Rates for Counseling and Follow-Up Care to Realistic Levels’

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A survey found that although many people with depression visit neighborhood clinics and hospitals complaining of physical symptoms such as insomnia, fatigue and pain, primary care providers are struggling to offer in-depth care because of low reimbursement for consultations and a lack of time.

The survey found that at least nine out of 10 family medicine specialists felt there was an inadequate reimbursement system to support ongoing follow-up care and counseling for patients with depression. Institutional and environmental constraints—including insufficient reimbursement for counseling and short outpatient appointment times—were identified as the biggest barriers to depression care in primary care settings, outweighing clinical factors such as prescribing capabilities.

The Korean Academy of Family Medicine and the Korean Society for Clinical Depression announced the results of a ‘Survey on the Current State of Depression Care in Family Medicine,’ conducted among 130 family physicians from the 20th through the 26th of the previous October. The 29-question online survey examined barriers to depression care, support needs, confidence in providing care, and the use of continuing education and assessment tools. The most common workplace was a clinic, at 45.4% (59 respondents), followed by tertiary general hospitals at 21.5% (28), general hospitals at 18.5% (24), and hospitals at 13.1% (17). Notably, 71.5% (93 respondents) had at least 10 years of experience as specialists, suggesting that even clinicians with extensive experience strongly feel the effects of systemic limitations.

Among the 17 questions about challenges in depression care, the item with the highest level of agreement was ‘Lack of a reimbursement system for follow-up care and ongoing treatment’ (91.5%). It was followed by insufficient reimbursement for counseling and education (86.9%), a lack of continuing-education courses and training opportunities (75.4%), insufficient time to provide counseling and education (71.5%), and a lack of systems for collaboration and consultation with psychiatry (64.6%).

By contrast, agreement with ‘Difficulty choosing and prescribing antidepressants’ (32.3%) and ‘Difficulty managing antidepressant side effects’ (33.8%) remained in the 30% range. The average agreement rate was also highest in the systems and support category, at 79.6%, followed by treatment and management (48.7%), diagnosis and assessment (44.8%), and patient-related factors (37.7%).

Depression is a condition that requires ongoing care—not only for initial diagnosis and medication prescribing, but also to monitor treatment response and side effects, assess medication adherence, and prevent relapse. However, limited outpatient appointment times and low reimbursement are practical constraints that make it difficult for healthcare providers to devote enough time to patients. In fact, more than half of respondents (52.3%) also agreed that ‘Insufficient outpatient appointment time makes adequate assessment difficult.’

Among the supports considered most necessary to improve depression care (multiple responses allowed), ‘Improved reimbursement for counseling’ ranked first, at 69.2% (90 respondents). It was followed by providing standardized clinical guidelines, at 62.3% (81); establishing reimbursement for follow-up care, at 52.3% (68); expanding continuing-education courses on depression, at 47.7% (62); and establishing a collaboration system with psychiatry, at 32.3% (42).

The close association between education, use of assessment tools and confidence in providing care was also notable. Asked how confident they were in directly diagnosing and treating patients with depression, 40.0% answered ‘high’ or ‘very high’ (with an average score of 3.19 out of 5). Among physicians who had attended depression-related continuing-education courses at least twice in the past three years, 59.4% reported high or very high confidence in providing care—about twice the rate among those with no such experience (29.8%). Similarly, among physicians who used standardized mental health assessment tools in outpatient care (50.8%, primarily PHQ-9), 53.0% reported high or very high confidence, about twice the rate among nonusers (26.6%). The researchers said that, given the limitations of a cross-sectional study, causation cannot be determined, but the findings suggest that structured continuing education and the distribution of practical tools play an important role in strengthening clinical capabilities.

Experts agreed that policy support for early detection and continued treatment is urgently needed, as many people with depression first seek care at primary care clinics, complaining of physical symptoms such as insomnia, fatigue and pain rather than mental health concerns. Among patient-related factors, respondents also frequently cited ‘excessive concerns about medication side effects and dependence’ (58.5%) and ‘refusal of treatment due to social stigma’ (42.3%), underscoring the need to ensure enough time for counseling to address these concerns.

Kim Cheol-min, chairman of the Korean Academy of Family Medicine, emphasized, “It is especially important to detect depression early and manage it consistently in primary care settings.” He added, “We need to address the inadequate reimbursement for counseling and follow-up care and create conditions that allow healthcare providers to spend enough time with patients.”

Kim Young-sik, president of the Korean Society for Clinical Depression, said, “Improving the quality of depression care requires support from standardized clinical guidelines, ongoing education, and a system for collaboration with psychiatry.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.