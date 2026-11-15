Renault Korea Co., Ltd. Sponsors Jamsil Baseball Stadium's 'Last Inning'... 58 Legends Gather in One Place

Renault Korea Co., Ltd. President Nicolas Paris (right) and Jo Won-sang, head of sales, at the Jamsil The Last Inning by Renault event held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on the 14th. Photo courtesy of Renault Korea Co.,

Renault Korea Co., Ltd. served as title sponsor of “Jamsil The Last Inning by Renault,” a baseball event celebrating the history and memories of Jamsil Baseball Stadium. With 58 legendary professional baseball players gathered in one place, the company set out to promote its brand through vehicle displays and customer participation programs.

Renault Korea Co., Ltd. said that “Jamsil The Last Inning by Renault,” held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on the 14th, had wrapped up. The event was organized to commemorate Jamsil Baseball Stadium, which is set to undergo changes after the 2026 season, and was hosted by Ilguhoe, an association of former professional baseball players and coaches.

The 58 legendary players who took part in the event were divided into the East and West teams and played a seven-inning game. Programs for spectators to enjoy included a fan-signing event, a tour of the field and a final ceremony.

Ahead of the event, Renault Korea Co., Ltd. ran a ticket giveaway for customers who took part in QR-code test drives at its dealerships nationwide. On the day of the event, the company displayed its brand on players’ uniforms and helmets and in key areas of the stadium, and set up a pop-up booth in the ballpark plaza. It also displayed its flagship crossover, the Renault Filante, so visitors could take a close look at the vehicle.

Some outfield seats were designated as the Renault Zone. The special seats recreated the admission price when Jamsil Baseball Stadium first opened, allowing spectators to attend for 3,000 won.

Kim Eung-ryong and Kim Sung-keun took part in the ceremonial first pitch before the game, while Renault Korea Co., Ltd. President Nicolas Paris and head of sales Jo Won-sang served as ceremonial batters. They entered the field in the Filante and the mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Grand Koleos.

The West team beat the East team 5–2. Lee Byung-gyu, who scored the winning run, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP), and Nicolas Paris personally presented him with the Renault MVP Award trophy, modeled on Renault’s logo, the Renault Diamond.

A Renault Korea Co., Ltd. representative said, “It means a great deal to take part as title sponsor in this meaningful event celebrating both the history Jamsil Baseball Stadium has built over many years and the memories of its fans.” The representative added, “We will continue to connect with customers through a range of cultural and sporting activities and expand opportunities for more people to experience the Renault brand in their everyday lives.”

Moon Ji-yeon, reporter lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.