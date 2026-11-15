Hyundai Motor Group Official Website Wins 13 Awards at Home and Abroad... AI Search Optimization Pays Off

Hyundai Motor Group’s official website,

Hyundai Motor Group’s official website won a total of 13 awards at major web awards in Korea and abroad. The results are attributed to its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) strategy, which was developed to help generative artificial intelligence (AI) accurately understand and use official information on the website.

Hyundai Motor Group said on the 15th that it had won the chairperson’s award from the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs, and Startups Committee, the Group and Holding Company category of the Korea AI Brand Awards, and the Brand Content category of the Korea Digital Content Awards at the 19th Korea Communications Awards, organized by the Korea Internet Communication Association on the 13th.

The Korea Communications Awards selects winners based on a comprehensive assessment of the Content Competitiveness Index, the Communication Index, customer feedback, expert evaluations and other factors. This year, a total of 457 organizations took part in the evaluation, including 285 companies and 172 institutions. The Korea AI Brand Awards, introduced this year, assess brand awareness, trustworthiness and competitiveness in recommendations, incorporating evaluations by five generative AI engines.

Hyundai Motor Group also received a special award at the 21st Korea Internet Awards, hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT, and was selected as a Winner in the Communication category at the 2026 K-Design Award last August.

It also won eight awards overseas. At the 2026 WebAward Competition, organized last September by the U.S.-based Web Marketing Association (WMA), it won Best of Show, the competition’s highest overall award, as well as top honors in four industry categories: automotive, media, news and PR. At the 2026 W3 Awards, it received gold awards in corporate communications and news, and a silver award in PR.

Hyundai Motor Group’s official website,

Hyundai Motor Group cited its GEO strategy as a factor behind the awards. GEO is an approach that optimizes content and system architecture so generative AI search and answer services can easily find information on a website, understand its context, and incorporate it into answers or cite it as a source.

Since revamping the design and content of its official website in March, Hyundai Motor Group has expanded its AI-based features. It introduced automatic news summaries and an AI feature for listening to audio news, and also improved the website’s structure to help generative AI efficiently find official information.

The group also updated its “Technology Innovation” menu, which introduces software and AI, electrification, hydrogen energy, vehicle parts and manufacturing innovation, and robotics. The aim is to make information more accessible to users while enabling AI to accurately use information about Hyundai Motor Group’s technologies and brand.

A Hyundai Motor Group representative said, “In the AI era, what matters is not only the information users get from websites, but also how accurately AI understands and conveys official information.” The representative added, “We will continue to strengthen our GEO and content capabilities and develop Hyundai Motor Group’s official website into a trusted starting point for brand information for both users and AI, as well as a platform that offers new digital experiences.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.