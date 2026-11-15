Hana and Duri ENT Networks Hold 3rd Joint Academic Conference...Share Latest Clinical and Management Knowledge

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hana ENT Hospital (Hospital Director Lee Sang-deok) said it successfully held the Third Hana-Duri Network Academic Conference on the 7th at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong, Seoul, jointly hosted by the Hana ENT Network and the Duri ENT Network. Around 80 directors and medical staff from the two networks attended the conference, exchanging practical, academically focused knowledge on the latest treatments for major ENT conditions such as sleep apnea and benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, as well as insurance and claims systems for hospital operations.

This was the third time the Hana ENT Network and the Duri ENT Network had jointly held an academic event. At last year’s second joint academic event, medical staff from both networks also exchanged knowledge on major topics in ENT practice, including hearing loss and nasal conditions.

The program for this event was organized around topics that could be applied to actual clinical care and hospital operations at frontline medical institutions.

In the first lecture, Kim Seong-wan, a professor of otolaryngology at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, presented on “OSA beyond AHI.” OSA stands for obstructive sleep apnea, while AHI is a measure of the number of apneas and hypopneas that occur per hour during sleep. The lecture covered clinical factors that should be considered alongside the AHI score when assessing sleep apnea.

Kim Jong-se, head of the clinical department at Hana ENT Hospital, then gave a lecture on “Treatment of Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo and Canal Conversion.” Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo is a condition in which otoliths in the inner ear’s balance organ move out of position and cause dizziness. The lecture discussed canal conversion, which should be considered during treatment.

The final lecture was given by Kwon Gi-nam, director of Duri ENT Clinic in Ansan-si, who shared information on insurance and claims that medical institutions need to review in clinical practice, under the title “2026 Insurance and Claims Update.”

The Hana ENT Network and the Duri ENT Network plan to use their joint academic conferences to share clinical experience and information from their respective medical institutions and to continue exchanging specialized knowledge that can be applied in actual clinical practice.

Hospital Director Lee Sang-deok said, “When medical staff at local medical institutions share their clinical experience and expertise with one another, it helps them provide patients with more appropriate diagnoses and treatment,” adding, “We will continue academic exchanges between the two networks and work to enhance the expertise of ENT care and the quality of medical services.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.