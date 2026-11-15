‘Pneumonia,’ the No. 2 Cause of Death Among Older Adults: How Is It Different From a Cold?

Provided by H+ Yangji Hospital

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Pneumonia is a common respiratory infection, but it can be life-threatening for older adults and people with chronic conditions. According to Statistics Korea, in 2024 pneumonia had a mortality rate of 59 per 100,000 people, making it the third-leading cause of death nationwide. Among people aged 65 and older, the rate was 288, making pneumonia the second-leading cause of death after cancer.

In winter, when temperatures drop, it is easy to mistake a cough and phlegm for an ordinary cold. But if symptoms such as a high fever, shortness of breath, chest pain or severe lethargy occur, pneumonia should be suspected. Older adults in particular may show symptoms such as loss of appetite, reduced energy or changes in consciousness without a high fever or cough, so caution is needed.

Min Ju-won, a pulmonologist at H+ Yangji Hospital, said, “Young, healthy people generally recover relatively well from pneumonia, but the overall condition of older adults and patients with underlying conditions such as chronic lung disease or diabetes can deteriorate rapidly in a short time.” Min added, “In particular, if an older person is eating less than usual or experiencing shortness of breath, don’t assume it is just a cold; check whether it could be pneumonia.”

Pneumonia is a disease in which pathogens such as bacteria or viruses invade the lungs and cause inflammation. When pneumonia develops, inflammatory secretions and fluid accumulate in the alveoli, making it difficult to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide. In severe cases, this can lead to shortness of breath.

The main symptoms include coughing, phlegm, fever and chills, and may also include shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue and loss of appetite. Although the early symptoms are similar to those of a cold, pneumonia should be suspected and medical care sought if a high fever persists, coughing or phlegm is severe, or shortness of breath or chest pain develops.

Older adults may experience different symptoms. Because their immune response is weakened, a high fever may not be pronounced even when inflammation develops in the lungs. Lethargy, loss of appetite and changes in consciousness may also appear before coughing and phlegm. Therefore, the possibility of pneumonia should not be ruled out just because the fever is not high. In addition to adults aged 65 and older, smokers, people with chronic lung diseases such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, and immunocompromised people face relatively higher risks of developing pneumonia and becoming seriously ill, and should take care to manage their health.

Pneumonia is diagnosed based on symptoms, auscultation and chest X-rays, with blood or sputum tests added if needed. Bacterial pneumonia is treated with antibiotics, and the treatment plan is determined based on factors such as the extent of inflammation, oxygen saturation and underlying conditions. Hospitalization is necessary if shortness of breath is severe or oxygen saturation is low.

Lifestyle habits that help reduce respiratory infections and prevent them from becoming severe, along with vaccination, are important for preventing pneumonia. People should follow personal hygiene practices such as washing their hands, quit smoking and consistently manage underlying conditions such as chronic lung disease or diabetes. It is particularly important to get vaccinated against influenza and pneumococcal disease. The influenza virus can directly cause pneumonia or lead to secondary infections such as bacterial pneumonia, so older adults and people with chronic conditions are advised to get a flu shot every year.

Pneumococcus is a major cause of bacterial pneumonia, and if the infection spreads to the bloodstream or the meninges, it can cause serious complications. As of 2026, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency provides coverage for one dose of the 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) for adults aged 65 and older. The type and timing of vaccination may vary depending on underlying conditions or vaccination history, so it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional.

Pulmonologist Min Ju-won emphasized, “The severity of pneumonia can vary greatly depending not only on the infection itself but also on the patient’s preexisting heart or lung disease and overall health.” Min added, “If symptoms that started like a cold do not improve or overall health worsens, it is important to seek medical care and get checked early.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Pulmonologist Min Ju-won

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.