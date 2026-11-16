Why Blood Sugar Drops More Even with the Same GLP-1 Diabetes Drug: A 'Genetic Variant' Is Behind It

A schematic of the study analyzing the function of the GLP1R R131Q variant. Carried by about 40% of East Asians, this variant was classified as a gain-of-function variant that strengthens insulin secretion signals, and

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Some patients see their blood sugar fall particularly well even when treated with the same GLP-1 diabetes drug. A study has found that the difference is due to a specific genetic variant carried by four in 10 East Asians. Patients with the variant not only saw greater improvements in blood sugar after taking the medication, but also experienced less decline in pancreatic beta-cell function over the long term.

GLP-1 drugs are widely used to control blood sugar and promote weight loss, but patients respond differently, creating a need for indicators that can predict treatment effectiveness. The 'GLP1R R131Q (rs3765467)' variant analyzed by the research team is common among East Asians but very rare among Europeans, with an allele frequency of less than 0.3%. It had been known as a variant that lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes (odds ratio: 0.84), but its specific mechanism and effects on drug response were unclear.

A joint research team comprising Professor Kwak Soo Heon of the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Seoul National University Hospital; Professor Kim Jong-il of the Institute of Genomic Medicine at Seoul National University College of Medicine, with Dr. Lee Hyun-seok as first author; Professor Park Kyung-soo of the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Konkuk University Medical Center; and the U.S. Mayo Clinic announced its findings on the 16th after analyzing the effects of the variant using patients' clinical data, a long-term follow-up cohort, hyperglycemic clamp tests, and experiments on cells and human pancreatic islets.

First, the team analyzed 177 patients with type 2 diabetes who had received GLP-1 drugs for at least six months at Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, SMG-SNU Boramae Medical Center, and Gachon University Gil Medical Center. Of these, 119 did not carry the variant, 51 carried one copy, and seven carried two. The results showed that each additional copy of the variant was associated with an average 0.53-percentage-point greater reduction in glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), an indicator of average blood sugar levels over the past few months.

HbA1c fell by an average of 0.57 percentage points in patients without the variant, compared with 1.05 points in those with one copy and 1.30 points in those with two. The proportion of patients who reached the blood sugar control target of an HbA1c of 7% or less six months into treatment also rose with the number of variant copies: 8.4% in those without the variant, 22% in those with one copy, and 43% in those with two. By contrast, the amount of weight lost did not differ by genotype. About 80% of the participants received dulaglutide.

The variant was also associated with long-term changes in pancreatic beta-cell function. The research team followed 6,373 people without diabetes for 20 years in the Ansan-si and Anseong cohorts of the Korean Genome and Epidemiology Study. The disposition index, a measure of beta-cell function that reflects both insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity, declined from baseline by 37% in those without the variant, 35% in those with one copy, and 30% in those with two. In other words, the more copies people carried, the smaller the decline in function over the 20-year period.

Cell experiments revealed the mechanism. When stimulated by the drug, the variant form of the GLP-1 receptor generated more cAMP, a signal involved in insulin secretion, while its binding to beta-arrestin-2, which dampens receptor responses, decreased. The maximum cAMP response of the variant receptor was 1.43 times higher than that of the normal form with GLP-1 stimulation, and 1.28 times higher with semaglutide, the active ingredient in the obesity drug Wegovy. The team interpreted the findings as consistent with 'biased signaling,' in which a particular signaling pathway is relatively strengthened, and classified the variant as a gain-of-function variant.

Experiments in humans produced results in the same direction. In a hyperglycemic clamp test of 17 people without diabetes at the U.S. Mayo Clinic, insulin secretion tended to increase more among variant carriers after they received liraglutide (P=0.050). Similarly, in pancreatic islets obtained from 21 people without diabetes who underwent surgery at Seoul National University Hospital, insulin secretion increased more after exendin-4 stimulation as the number of variant copies increased (P=0.037).

Professor Kwak Soo Heon explained, “We have established a basis for using genetic information to understand why blood sugar falls differently in different patients even when they take the same drug,” adding, “This will also help us understand why the drug has been known to work better in East Asians.”

Professor Park Kyung-soo said, “We have confirmed through multiple lines of evidence that a genetic variant common among East Asians is associated with both preserving pancreatic function and response to GLP-1 drugs.” He added, “Since these findings come from observational research, we will conduct further validation, including randomized clinical trials, and develop them into a basis for precision diabetes treatment tailored to East Asians.”

The findings were published in the latest online edition of Diabetes Care (impact factor: 22.6), the official journal of the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Kwak Soo Heon of the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Seoul National University Hospital; Professor Kim Jong-il and Dr. Lee Hyun-seok of the Institute of Genomic Medicine at Seoul

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.