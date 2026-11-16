“Even in Robotic Surgery, the Operating Surgeon’s Judgment Is Ultimately Key”... Lee Jung-hoon, Medical Director at Himchan Hospital, Shares Knee Surgery Expertise

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Lee Jung-hoon, medical director of orthopedic surgery at Himchan Hospital, shared his know-how on knee replacement surgery using the ROSA robot at a Zimmer Biomet Institute symposium held at the Park Hyatt Seoul in Gangnam District, Seoul, on the 15th.

The symposium was organized to bring together orthopedic medical professionals to share knee replacement techniques tailored to patients’ conditions and their experience using robots.

Lee Jung-hoon spoke at the “Complex TKA & Robotic-assisted Knee Arthroplasty” session, presenting on “ROSA Knee: Challenges, Limitations & How I Overcome Them.” He discussed the difficulties and limitations he encountered while performing knee replacement surgeries using the ROSA robot, and explained to orthopedic medical professionals how he assessed and addressed them during surgery.

Lee Jung-hoon has drawn attention as an orthopedic specialist adept at using both Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA robot and Stryker’s MAKO robot, two systems commonly used for joint replacement surgery in South Korea. As of 2026, he has performed at least 3,600 robotic joint replacement surgeries, including about 700 ROSA procedures and about 2,900 MAKO procedures.

Building on this clinical experience, he is also actively working as an educator, teaching surgical techniques to orthopedic specialists seeking to learn robotic joint replacement surgery. In November last year, he participated as a panelist at the 2025 Stryker MAKO Summit, where he discussed surgical cases using the MAKO robot. In December of the same year, at a symposium hosted by Zimmer Biomet, he lectured on ROSA-assisted knee replacement techniques and outcomes based on actual cases. A presentation on developing personalized surgical plans and strategies using the MAKO robot, based on actual clinical cases, is also scheduled for this coming December 5.

Lee Jung-hoon said, “The surgeon’s judgment and experience are more important than anything else when assessing a patient’s bone condition and ligament balance and adjusting the surgical plan based on the objective information provided by robots.” He added, “I will continue to share, through concrete cases, the clinical experience I have gained using various robotic systems, and strive to provide practical help to orthopedic medical professionals as they work to improve the accuracy of patient-specific joint replacement surgery.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Medical Director Lee Jung-hoon presenting knee replacement techniques and his experience using robots.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.