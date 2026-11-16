“AI in an Ambulance Saved a Life”... Heart Attack Detected Before Hospital Arrival, Dramatically Shortening Treatment Time

Paramedics from Osan Fire Station (left) assessing the likelihood of a serious condition using AI-assisted ECG interpretation software based on 12-lead ECG results, and medical staff including Professor Park Hang-a of

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An emergency medical system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret ECGs inside 119 ambulances and protect the golden hour for patients with acute myocardial infarctions is delivering results in the field. Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital (Director Han Seong-u) said it has dramatically shortened treatment times for patients with acute cardiovascular diseases through an “AI-Based Prehospital 12-Lead ECG Interpretation Pilot Project,” which has been underway with the Gyeonggi-do Fire Disaster Headquarters since March.

Under the pilot project, 119 paramedics perform 12-lead ECGs at the scene on patients suspected of having acute cardiovascular disease, assess the likelihood of a serious condition using an AI-assisted ECG interpretation program approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, and transmit the results to the emergency medicine department at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital. Emergency medicine staff make a final interpretation by considering the ECG alongside the patient’s symptoms and vital signs, then decide whether to transport the patient. Based on information obtained before the patient arrives, the hospital prepares the staff and equipment needed for initial emergency-room care in advance to ensure prompt treatment.

A 12-lead ECG is a standard test that simultaneously records the heart’s electrical signals from 12 directions. It is essential for diagnosing acute myocardial infarction because it can identify which part of the heart has an abnormal blood vessel. However, there have been limitations on its active use in the prehospital setting. Because ECG interpretation is considered a doctor’s domain, paramedics have found it difficult to make accurate assessments at the scene. The previous practice of separately contacting an emergency medical services medical director to request an interpretation also placed a significant time burden on crews during transport. The pilot project is notable for connecting on-scene assessment directly with hospital treatment preparations: AI provides an interpretation-assistance result within seconds, and hospital specialists review the ECG in advance of the patient’s arrival.

During the seven months of the pilot project (March to September), paramedics in Gyeonggi Province affiliated with Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital used AI ECG interpretation a total of 872 times. Of these, 88 cases involved advance contact with the hospital regarding the transport of patients suspected of having serious cardiovascular disease.

Last May, a woman in her 90s, identified as A, called 119 with chest pain. A 12-lead ECG performed by paramedics at the scene indicated a possible acute myocardial infarction, and the results were sent to the hospital in advance. The medical staff, who had completed preparations ahead of time, confirmed the diagnosis six minutes after A arrived at the emergency room and immediately called the cardiology department. Then, 44 minutes after the patient arrived, Professor Park Myeong-su of cardiology performed coronary angiography and inserted a stent into the blocked left anterior descending coronary artery, a major blood vessel in the heart, restoring blood flow. A was discharged in good health after inpatient treatment.

The prehospital AI ECG interpretation system is helping not only with the early detection of acute myocardial infarction but also with identifying the causes of cardiovascular conditions that are difficult to diagnose. Last August, a man in his 60s, identified as B, was transported to the hospital after experiencing chest pain for at least 30 minutes. The ECG performed when he arrived at the emergency room showed no clear abnormalities. However, an ECG obtained by paramedics at the scene while his symptoms were ongoing indicated possible ischemic heart disease. Based on this, medical staff conducted follow-up monitoring and detailed tests. B was diagnosed with variant angina and coronary artery stenosis, and was discharged after treatment.

In regions with few medical institutions capable of performing cardiovascular interventions, it is especially important to identify the possibility of a serious condition early in the prehospital setting and transport the patient to an appropriate hospital. Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital uses its system for advance ECG interpretation and transport decisions by the emergency medicine department to promptly receive critically ill emergency patients, and provides specialized treatment through close collaboration with cardiology.

Professor Park Hang-a of the emergency medicine department at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital said, “With a heart attack, a patient’s life depends not only on how quickly treatment begins after reaching the hospital, but also on how quickly the condition is recognized before arrival. We will continue to develop this collaborative system, which links on-scene assessments by 119 paramedics, AI-assisted interpretation and the hospital’s advance preparations, and do our utmost to ensure that critically ill emergency patients in the region receive the best possible treatment within the golden hour.”

Meanwhile, prehospital AI ECG interpretation systems are spreading nationwide, including to Jeju and Seoul. Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital is presenting a model for improving access to treatment for patients with cardiovascular emergencies, even in regions with limited access to specialized cardiovascular medical resources, through cooperation between fire services and medical institutions.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.