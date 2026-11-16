“No More Medical Trips to the Capital Region”... Chonnam National University Hospital’s New Hospital Shifts to a ‘Single Integrated Building,’ With Completion Brought Forward to 2031

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The new hospital construction project at Chonnam National University Hospital (whose president is Jeong Sin) is being completely revamped, shifting from the existing “two-phase sequential construction” plan to the all-at-once construction of a “single integrated building.” As a result, the final completion date will be brought forward by five years, from the original 2036 to 2031. Building on a substantial increase in government funding to 46.4%, the hospital plans to establish the new facility as the Honam region’s highest-level “fourth-tier medical institution,” dedicated to treating ultra-complex severe and rare diseases.

◇ Allays concerns over a 10-year construction period... early completion in 2031 with a “single integrated building”

Chonnam National University Hospital’s “Future-Oriented New Smart Hospital Construction Project” is the first project in the history of national university hospitals to build a new main hospital. With a total budget of 962.9 billion won, it will create a state-of-the-art hospital in Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City, with a total floor area of 222,860 square meters and 1,070 beds.

The original plan, approved when the project passed its preliminary feasibility study, was to build the East Wing (900 beds) first, then demolish the existing wards and build the West Wing (170 beds) in a “two-phase sequential construction” approach. However, this method would take at least 10 years just for construction, meaning final completion would not be possible until 2036. Concerns were also repeatedly raised about noise and dust from the prolonged construction, disrupted patient routes, reduced medical services and rising construction costs.

To fundamentally address these problems, Chonnam National University Hospital, in cooperation with Chonnam National University, added the adjacent Myeonghak Hall site to the project area in February. On that basis, it moved administrative and other nonclinical spaces off-site and made a bold shift in the project plan to all-at-once construction of a “single integrated building” combining the East and West Wings, within the area approved in the preliminary feasibility study (222,860 square meters). The target completion date will consequently be brought forward by five years, from 2036 to 2031. This will allow the existing hospital to maintain continuity of care during construction while concentrating core services for critically ill patients in one building and maximizing the efficiency of movement for medical staff and patients.

◇ State funding rate raised from 25% to 46.4%... groundbreaking in 2029 after the master plan is finalized next January

The project has also made meaningful progress in securing government funding, a key driver of its implementation. Through ongoing consultations with the Ministry of Education, Chonnam National University Hospital succeeded in substantially raising the government funding rate from around 25% to 46.4% (446.8 billion won in state funding) during the National Assembly’s budget approval process last December.

Since May, Chonnam National University Hospital has been conducting a “Feasibility Study and Master Plan Development Service” with a consortium of Samil Accounting Corporation and Haeahn Architecture, specialist firms in healthcare and architecture. It completed the first interim report in July and the geotechnical survey in August, and will finalize the new hospital’s master plan in January 2027 after the second interim report in October and the third in December. The project is planned to proceed through a decision on the procurement method and the start of design, with construction of the integrated building targeted to begin in 2029 and completion in 2031.

◇ Ending medical trips to the capital region... creating a “supra-regional fourth-tier medical institution” and an “AI smart hospital”

In step with the launch of the 3.2-million-resident Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City and the government’s reorganization of the healthcare system under its “five mega-regions and three special regions” framework, Chonnam National University Hospital’s new facility will redefine its role as the Honam region’s highest-level “fourth-tier hospital,” providing comprehensive local treatment for critically ill and emergency patients in the region. The plan is for it to become the ultimate destination for care, taking responsibility for ultra-complex major surgeries, final treatment for rare and intractable diseases, and multidisciplinary intensive care—services that have relied on large hospitals in the capital region—while closely coordinating roles with local second- and third-tier medical institutions, including an affiliated hospital of the planned South Jeolla National Medical School.

To that end, the new hospital’s internal spaces and care systems will also be completely redesigned for the future. It will minimize the inefficiencies of the existing 11 detached buildings, whose average service life is 45 years, and concentrate clinical, educational and research spaces in a single building. This will create integrated, one-stop care along a single route from outpatient visits through examinations, surgery and hospitalization. Plans also include a rooftop heliport for medical helicopters transporting emergency patients across the region, as well as a vertiport for future urban air mobility (UAM), to protect the golden hour.

Artificial intelligence transformation (AX) will also be applied throughout diagnosis, treatment and hospital operations. The hospital will establish an “AX Smart Command Center” that analyzes real-time patient data to predict risks in advance, a remote intensive care monitoring system (e-ICU), robotic logistics and a real-time location system (RTLS). Linked with the Gwangju National AI Data Center and the South Jeolla National AI Computing Center, it will serve as a healthcare big-data hub for the Southwest region. It will also introduce “crisis-response, resilient spaces” used as regular wards in normal times and immediately converted into negative-pressure isolation wards in the event of an infectious disease outbreak or disaster.

The former medical school’s main building, now a medical museum and a National Registered Cultural Heritage, and the protected zelkova tree in Hak-dong, designated a natural heritage by Gwangju City, will be connected with Pureungil Park and the hospital’s Welcome Garden to create a continuous green corridor and an open cultural and healing space where everyone can enjoy rest and healing. According to the Korea Development Institute (KDI)’s preliminary feasibility study, construction of the new hospital alone is expected to generate 1.6948 trillion won in production and create 8,690 jobs, making a substantial contribution to the revitalization of the local economy.

Chonnam National University Hospital Director Jeong Sin said, “The decision, made after much deliberation, to build a single integrated building all at once in order to shorten the construction period and ensure continuity of care is a bold move to provide local residents with a world-class, state-of-the-art medical environment even one day sooner. We will build the new hospital as a fourth-tier facility providing comprehensive care for ultra-complex severe and rare diseases, on a par with the Big Five hospitals in the capital region, and complete a robust, regionally self-sufficient healthcare safety net so that local residents no longer have to travel to the capital region for treatment while ill.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Architectural rendering of Chonnam National University Hospital’s new hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.