APR Earns Overall A Grade in Domestic ESG Assessment... MSCI Rating Also Upgraded to BBB

APR's official corporate identity (CI)

APR was recognized for its sustainability management achievements after receiving successive rating upgrades in major ESG assessments in Korea and abroad.

APR said on the 15th that it had received an overall A grade in this year's ESG assessment by the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability (KCGS), as well as a BBB grade in an assessment by global evaluator Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

In the KCGS assessment, APR received an overall A (Excellent) grade and an A+ (Very Excellent) grade in the social (S) category. KCGS comprehensively assesses major listed companies in Korea on their management systems and implementation in the environmental (E), social (S) and governance (G) areas, as well as the completeness of their information disclosure.

APR's rating also rose in the MSCI assessment. After receiving a B in an ad hoc assessment in September, APR advanced two notches to BBB in the November assessment. MSCI assesses ESG-related risk factors and management capabilities at global listed companies, taking into account the characteristics of each industry.

APR published its first sustainability management report this year and has expanded its disclosure of ESG-related information. The report, released in June, incorporated international disclosure standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). APR also introduced a double materiality assessment that considers both the impact of corporate activities on the environment and society and their financial impact.

Following the Korean-language report, APR published an English-language version and revamped the ESG-related pages on its official website. This improved overseas stakeholders' access to information and disclosed the company's ESG management status and medium- to long-term plans.

APR plans to strengthen the management and disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions and key environmental information, while expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with employees and partner companies. In corporate governance, it intends to improve management transparency and the reliability of decision-making, and respond to changes in domestic and international ESG disclosure standards.

An APR representative said, "It is significant that we have received positive evaluation results in succession from major ESG assessment bodies in Korea and abroad," adding, "We will continue to raise our management level across the environmental, social and governance areas, establish a sustainability management system aligned with global standards, and strengthen the company's long-term competitiveness."

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.